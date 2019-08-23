Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man murdered outside MDC office

by ZimLive
23 Aug 2019 at 17:51hrs | Views
Police are investigating after a man was killed outside a constituency office of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Kwekwe on Friday.

Officers responded after reports of a man lying dead just meters from the MDC office, which the local MP says was illegally seized by Zanu-PF youths who have been using it as a "terror base".

The identity of the victim was yet to be established but Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya told ZimLive that he believed the incident was politically-motivated.

"They have literally besieged my office since I was in prison and I have failed to take it back. The suspects so far apprehended are the ones staying at that office using it as a base and are known Zanu-PF youths," said Chikwinya, one of over two dozen opposition leaders, trade unionists and human rights campaigners facing treason charges.

Chikwinya said when he attempted to take over the office, the Zanu-PF youths – known locally as al-Shabaab after the Somali terror group – called the police and said he was "behaving in a manner that is likely to cause breach of peace."

"Now, being on stringent bail conditions, I decided to let go of the office in the meantime but this has become the consequence, that the known Zanu-PF base has now become a slaughter centre."

The MDC has complained of a renewed crackdown on its members by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's security forces since it announced plans for nationwide protests last week and this week which were banned by the police.

On Thursday morning, the party said gunmen fired at the home of its Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu.

Days earlier, the party's national chairperson Thabitha Khumalo was arrested with eight others, accused of distributing pamphlets stating that Mnangagwa "stole" elections last year.

The MDC says its deputy mayor for Bulawayo was abducted by armed men who cut off his dreadlocks with broken glass.

Rights organisations report similar abductions in Harare, the latest victim being comedian Samatha Kureya who says masked gunmen stormed her home and drove away with her on Wednesday night. She was stripped and badly beaten before being dumped. Her kidnappers accused her of undermining the government with her skits which are popular online.

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

43 mins ago | 125 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

44 mins ago | 189 Views

The science of winning by-elections

45 mins ago | 58 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

45 mins ago | 77 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

46 mins ago | 70 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

47 mins ago | 118 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

47 mins ago | 25 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 86 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5953 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1257 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 12365 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3798 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3790 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17980 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4703 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days