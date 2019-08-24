Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Civil servants reject pay rise

by Staff Reporter
24 Aug 2019 at 08:08hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT has awarded a 76% salary hike to its restive workers, a move which will see the lowest paid civil servant getting around $1 000 per month, but civil servants' representative body, the Apex Council, yesterday described the increase as a drop in the ocean, given the rate of inflation in the country.

The increase comes after most civil servants had notified their employer of their incapacity to continue reporting for duty, with others threatening industrial action over the high cost of living.

In a statement, the Apex Council said the salary adjustment fell far short of their expectations of $4 750 (US$475) for the least paid worker.

"Following the rejection of a 10% government offer by the Apex Council, the National Joint Negotiating Council meeting convened today (August 23, 2019) saw government move their offer to 76% of the total package with effective from August 1, 2019," part of the statement co-signed by Apex Council chairperson Cecilia Alexander and vice-chairperson, Thomas Muzondo, read.

"The offer does not meet the stated position of the workers, which is pegged at $4 750 for the least paid civil servant. According to this development, the lowest paid worker is expected to take home $1 023 from $582."

Apex Council leaders said they would soon consult their members again and update government of the outcome at their next meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier, Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou had poured cold water on the government's salary offer.

"Why has the government and Apex Council been quiet for all along? Government and Apex Council claim to be talking when civil servants threaten to go on strike. We certainly do not eat empty promises. The government already claims that a hefty salary is on its way, but we are aware that this is a tissue of misrepresentation," he said.

"Let the teachers measure the deftness of the salary rather than the self-appraisal of a starvation salary being labelled hefty by an uncaring employer."

"At any rate, the government is well known for peddling falsehoods. They promised duty-free cars to civil servants last year, but up to now, not even a single teacher has accessed that facility. The government has failed to provide stands for teachers' accommodation purposes, let alone to exempt three children for every teacher from paying tuition fees," Zhou said.

This comes as staff at State universities have declared that they are financially incapacitated to continue reporting for duty following the erosion of their salaries by inflation.

Zimbabwe State Universities' Union of Academics president Alois Muzvuwe on Thursday gave notice that from September 8, their members would stop going to work until government reviewed their salaries.

"This decision comes after realising that efforts to seek redress on State universities have not yielded the desired outcome. The Higher Education ministry has failed to provide answers or solutions to low standards of living and hardships that are being experienced by State universities teaching staff," Muzvuwe said in a statement.

This came after Midlands State University (MSU) staff on Wednesday registered the same concerns with their administration.

In a memorandum to vice-chancellor Victor Muzvidziwa, the MSU Lecturers' Association said their salaries had dropped 10 times, adding they were now only able to report for duty on the first three days of the month.

MSU spokesperson Mirirai Mawere yesterday told NewsDay Weekender that the university management was now seized with the matter.

"We acknowledge receipt of the memorandum and we wish to assure our valued stakeholders that the university is seized with this matter. We are pursuing internal strategies to ensure that our students continue to learn and are not inconvenienced in any way," she said.

Source - NewsDay

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

24 mins ago | 48 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

25 mins ago | 65 Views

The science of winning by-elections

26 mins ago | 21 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

26 mins ago | 23 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

27 mins ago | 26 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

28 mins ago | 42 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

28 mins ago | 13 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

51 mins ago | 46 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

52 mins ago | 83 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

52 mins ago | 45 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

53 mins ago | 48 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

1 hr ago | 369 Views

How to think in Dark Times

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

1 hr ago | 395 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

13 hrs ago | 5844 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1256 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 12211 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3768 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

16 hrs ago | 2812 Views

PSL results

16 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3771 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2434 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17802 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

18 hrs ago | 4657 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6183 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days