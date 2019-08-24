Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Transport computerisation ups revenue to US$375m

by Staff reporter
24 Aug 2019 at 09:01hrs | Views
Government's computerisation programme in the transport sector has yielded significant gains through increased revenue, with at least US$375 million being realised over the past five years since the programme was implemented.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has computerised most of its departments and services, curbing leakages, pilferage and corruption, as human interface has been significantly reduced, raising the amount of money accruing to Treasury.

The ministry modernised systems through the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (zinara), Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) and most recently through the Zimbabwe Traffic Information System (ZIMTIS).

In an interview on Thursday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza said they were excited as Government with gains that have accrued to the fiscus owing to the computerisation process.

"We are quite excited with the computerisation process which has removed the human interface, thus reducing corruption in a significant way," he said.

"Not only has it eradicated or reduced corruption, the system has also brought efficiency and convenience to the ordinary public.

"Some of the work was being done manually, but it is now being done electronically. Revenue has increased significantly, something which is a source of pride to us. We will continue to work to improve the system in our quest to fight corruption and inefficiencies."

Statistics seen by The Herald show that vehicle licensing, under ZINARA, generated revenue of US$15 million annually before the advent of the system, but was now raking in an average of US$56 million.

Tolling revenue across the 17 tollgates increased from $16 million when manual receipting was being carried out in 2013, to an average of $50 million a year, meaning computerisation drove a revenue increase of $34 million.

Revenue also rose with respect to road transit programme fees which is collected when foreign registered vehicles traverse the country.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - th eherald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

10 mins ago | 8 Views

The science of winning by-elections

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

13 mins ago | 4 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

14 mins ago | 6 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

36 mins ago | 22 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

37 mins ago | 48 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

38 mins ago | 26 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

39 mins ago | 27 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

54 mins ago | 125 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

59 mins ago | 80 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

60 mins ago | 55 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

1 hr ago | 306 Views

How to think in Dark Times

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 435 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

1 hr ago | 131 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

1 hr ago | 74 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 73 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

1 hr ago | 97 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

1 hr ago | 46 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

1 hr ago | 212 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

1 hr ago | 39 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

1 hr ago | 62 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1896 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

13 hrs ago | 5777 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

13 hrs ago | 1255 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 12063 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3745 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

16 hrs ago | 2807 Views

PSL results

16 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

16 hrs ago | 3755 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

17 hrs ago | 2431 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17674 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

18 hrs ago | 4622 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

18 hrs ago | 6139 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days