Mupfumira probe 'complete in 3 months'

by Staff reporter
24 Aug 2019 at 09:02hrs | Views
Prosecutor Mr Michael Reza yesterday told the court that the investigating officer in the case of former Environment, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry Minister Priscah Mupfumira needed at least three months to complete investigations.

Mr Reza said this while responding to Mupfimira's lawyer Mr Charles Chinyama who had insisted that the State furnishes his client with a trial date on three of the seven counts of corruption she is facing.

Mupfumira is facing seven counts of criminal abuse of office involving US$95 million.

Mr Reza applied for the postponement of the matter to September 6, saying it was a very complex one involving a substantial amount of money and investigations were still ongoing.

"The investigating officer said he needed at list three months to complete investigations, he is burning the midnight oil to ensure he gets evidence in all the seven counts," said Mr Reza.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Elijah Makomo deferred the matter to September 6. Mupfumira is yet to know her fate after a High Court judge reserved judgment on her bail application.

The State opposed her bail application alleging that she was a flight risk considering that she owns mansions in Dubai, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Mupfumira is alleged to have directed NSSA to deposit money into her CBZ personal account, leaving room that she could also have externalised some of the money. It also alleged that Mupfumira filed medical reports with the State, raising fears that once granted bail, she would abscond trial.

Source - theherald

