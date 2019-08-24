Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers arrested for 'pay-day protest' charged with public nuisance

by newzimbabwe
24 Aug 2019 at 09:06hrs | Views
POLICE on Friday brutally crushed a wild-cat protest by the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) members who wanted to picket at the Ministry of Finance in protest over the poor salaries.

Last year, ARTUZ members marched from Mutare to Harare demanding salaries in US dollars.

ARTUZ has alternatively been calling on government to review teachers' salaries in accordance with the interbank rate the central bank introduced in February this year after floating the local currency/bond note at $2.50 against USD$.

Currently, the interbank rate against local currency stands at USD$1: $8.7.

At least eight members of the union including human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart were arrested and charged with "public nuisance". Coltart was assaulted with rubber truncheons before he was handcuffed in the process.

ARTUZ members who were led by their president Obert Masaraure had christened their protest ‘Black Friday'.

The police harassed bystanders who were dressed in black on assumption they were in solidarity with the protesters.

Another lawyer and MDC secretary for education Fadzayi Mahere said police had overstepped their mandate in arresting ARTUZ members as labour is exempted from the Public Order and Security Act (POSA).

"The protesters were completely peaceful. Trade unions are exempt from POSA. This is unconstitutional and ruthless," she wrote on Twitter Friday.

Under POSA, the police has powers to prohibit protests and need to be notified by conveners but trade unions are exempted.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa described the ARTUZ arrest as barbaric saying the authorities should allow teachers to present their case without victimisation.

"We strongly condemn the barbaric act of the State which is also a clear violation of the law.

"Trade Unions are exempted from POSA hence the arrest and violence against ARTUZ members is an illegal act by those mandated to protect observance of the law," said Mutasa.

"Teachers, like any other workers, are raising legitimate grievances and must be allowed to demonstrate and petition in terms of the Constitution."

Mutasa called on the government to stop harassment of workers, civil society leaders and activists who have lately faced a clampdown from suspected security agents in the wake of the MDC's still-born attempt to hold countrywide mass demonstrations.

"We also demand that the government must stop victimisation, harassment, abductions, and torture of trade union and civic society activists."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

10 mins ago | 8 Views

The science of winning by-elections

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

13 mins ago | 4 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

14 mins ago | 6 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

36 mins ago | 22 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

37 mins ago | 48 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

38 mins ago | 26 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

39 mins ago | 27 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

54 mins ago | 125 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

59 mins ago | 80 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

59 mins ago | 55 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

1 hr ago | 304 Views

How to think in Dark Times

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 435 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

1 hr ago | 131 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

1 hr ago | 74 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 73 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

1 hr ago | 97 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

1 hr ago | 46 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

1 hr ago | 212 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

1 hr ago | 39 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

1 hr ago | 62 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1896 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

13 hrs ago | 5777 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

13 hrs ago | 1255 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 12063 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3745 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

16 hrs ago | 2807 Views

PSL results

16 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

16 hrs ago | 3755 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

17 hrs ago | 2431 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17674 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

18 hrs ago | 4622 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

18 hrs ago | 6139 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days