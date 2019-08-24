Mohadi hails agri-business

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has commended exhibitors at the inaugural Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, particularly on agriculture innovations, which he said would go a long way in improving the country's food security.Formerly the Harare Agricultural Show, it was rebranded this year to give it a national feel. In an interview after touring a number of exhibition stands yesterday, Mohadi said the show had improved from last year."I have toured a number of stands, but from what I have seen, it seems now there is a gradual improvement from what it was last year," he said."I was mostly interested in the agricultural aspect because that's where the aspect of food security comes from."The way that they are trying to innovate the way of doing agriculture, I think it is something that will go a long way in alleviating the problems that we have in terms of food shortages."Mohadi said the innovations were evident in the agro-business sector, where companies were coming up with different ways of improving soils in an effort to increase yield per hectare. He toured the livestock sector where he expressed satisfaction with the variety of breeds on exhibition, which included Brahman cattle and dairy cows, as well as the small livestock like goats and sheep."I am surprised to find out that there is quite a number of Merino sheep," said Mohadi."I didn't know that we have Merino here, I thought it was a breed that needed cold weather, but we have it here, so we are doing very well. I am very much impressed."Asked on Government's position regarding the threat the national herd was facing as a result of not only tick- borne diseases, but drought, Mohadi said Government was seized with the matter and was looking at exploring several interventions to save the national herd."We are losing some animals because of lack of pastures in other areas and tick-borne diseases, but what we are doing is that, in fact back in the 90s we had another drought, more severe than this one and the Government ended up establishing feedlots around the country, and we are looking at that," he said.Mohadi said in terms of chemicals and medicines for livestock, the main challenge remained foreign currency, which Government was working flat out to address."It is our intention to grow the national herd. Remember we had a quota with the European Union, we want to get to that stage when sanctions fall away so that we can have a quota and for us to maintain that quota we must then have a good livestock herd in the country," he said.Mohadi, who also visited the Harare City Council stand, applauded the local authority's pipeline projects to turn Harare into a modern city by2030.Some of the projects included modernisation of Mbudzi roundabout, Mbare regeneration and upgrading of First Street Mall. Mohadi said, if implemented, the projects will make "Harare a different city".