Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Econet closes shop in 13 countries

by Staff reporter
24 Aug 2019 at 09:10hrs | Views
BILLIONAIRE and Zimbabwe's telecoms mogul, Strive Masiyiwa's Mauritius incorporated Econet Media Limited, has put up for sale its shares in the satellite broadcast business in 13 countries, mostly African, after going insolvent, having reportedly racked up millions of dollars in liabilities.

The Mauritius-headquartered group, which mainly traded under the brands Kwese TV or Econet Media, is also selling its interest in free-to-air television and digital distribution of media content.

Econet Media, a unit of Econet Wireless International, which operated as Kwese TV in Zimbabwe, but closed after finding the going tough, had racked up over US$130 million in external liabilities before being placed under voluntary administration after failing to pay suppliers.

The business, controlled by the South Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman, then hired Ernst and Young's Paul Gerald Lincoln, a licensed insolvency practitioner, in an effort to salvage the business.

Efforts to get a comment from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe spokesman Fungayi Mandiveyi, were fruitless yesterday after he said he could not talk as he was in "the middle of commitments".

But the company said in a statement yesterday, said it was selling its shares in Econet Media or Kwese TV in South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Ghana, Dubai, Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Mauritius.

"Offers are invited for the purchase of the company's shares held in the above mentioned subsidiaries/associates or the business activities," Econet Media said in an invitation to tender.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

10 mins ago | 8 Views

The science of winning by-elections

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

13 mins ago | 4 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

13 mins ago | 6 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

36 mins ago | 22 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

37 mins ago | 48 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

38 mins ago | 26 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

38 mins ago | 27 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

54 mins ago | 125 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

58 mins ago | 80 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

59 mins ago | 55 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

1 hr ago | 301 Views

How to think in Dark Times

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 434 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

1 hr ago | 131 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

1 hr ago | 74 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 73 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

1 hr ago | 97 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

1 hr ago | 46 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

1 hr ago | 211 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

1 hr ago | 39 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

1 hr ago | 62 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1896 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

13 hrs ago | 5775 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

13 hrs ago | 1255 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 12062 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3744 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

16 hrs ago | 2807 Views

PSL results

16 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

16 hrs ago | 3755 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

17 hrs ago | 2431 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17672 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

18 hrs ago | 4622 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

18 hrs ago | 6139 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days