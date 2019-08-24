Woman threatens to kill ex-lover's pregnant wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

There was drama in New Magwegwe suburb when a jealous woman left residents tongue-tied after she and a group of other women threatened to kill her ex-lover's pregnant wife.Nyarai Hofisi is reportedly furious about her ex-lover Moses Mutizwa's new relationship with Kudzanai Muparangi so she has resorted to making the couple's relationship hell.It has been gathered that soon after Hofisi found out that Mutizwa had moved on and married Muparangi she was now in the habit of terrorising Muparangi constantly.As if that is not enough, Hofisi recently barged into the couple's home with a group of several women at 8pm. The women were reportedly armed with weapons and threatened to kill Muparangi.According to sources close to this issue Mutizwa is also scared of Hofisi as she also threatens to kill him whenever she sees him."There is nothing Mutizwa can do because he is equally scared of Hofisi because she is a very violent woman," said a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.After Hofisi broke into the couple's home with several women they were left terrified so Muparangi decided to seek justice from the courts."Hofisi is the ex-girlfriend of Mutizwa, my husband. She came to my house with a group of women at night carrying weapons. They were very violent in front of my children and they were insulting me."When they broke into my house they threatened me saying that I should not walk alone because they will kill me and my unborn child. May the court grant me a peace order so that she stays away from me and my children," said Muparangi.When asked about the issue, Hofisi denied the allegations.However, Western Commonage magistrate Urgent Vundla ordered Hofisi not to insult, assault and threaten the couple with violence. She was also ordered to stay away from the couple's house.