Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Children accuse mother of witchcraft

by Staff reporter
24 Aug 2019 at 09:23hrs | Views
A woman from Jahana Village under Chief Njelele has approached Chief Njelele's traditional court after her children accused her of bewitching them.

The woman Sithabiso Ndlovu said she hasn't known peace since three years ago when her three children Tafadzwa, Tendai and Tanaka Dube started accusing her of witchcraft. They claim their mother is responsible for all their misfortunes which include unemployment and failing to find love.

Chief Njelele in whose jurisdiction the area falls under confirmed the matter saying he is still looking into it.

"I am currently looking into a matter of a mother who is being accused of witchcraft by her children. She said her children have been harassing and calling her a witch for the past three years. She approached the court seeking an order compelling the children to move out of her home as they're constantly harassing her," he said.

Chief Njelele said the three siblings consulted a prophet who told them that their mother was responsible for all the fortunes.

"The three girls were told that they cannot get married as their mother wants them to sleep with her goblins. They were also told that they cannot secure jobs as Ndlovu wants them to be home always and "service" the goblins".

Chief Njelele said upon hearing the prophecy from the man of cloth, the three girls confronted their mother over the issue who denied all the allegations.

"After hearing the prophecy, the children have been harassing their mother over witchcraft allegations. Recently they were demanding that she leaves her home and look for another place to stay as they can no longer continue staying with her. She brought the matter to my court after her kids tried to evict her from her own homestead," said Chief Njelele.

B-Metro managed to track down Ndlovu who strongly believes that her children are possessed by evil spirits that are trying to turn them against her.

"These children have been accusing me of bewitching them for the past three years. No sane woman would bewitch her own children, instead l wish them all the success in the world. They're being used by evil spirits but l trust that all this will be a thing of the past soon," she said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

9 mins ago | 8 Views

The science of winning by-elections

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

12 mins ago | 4 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

13 mins ago | 5 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

35 mins ago | 22 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

36 mins ago | 47 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

37 mins ago | 24 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

38 mins ago | 26 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

53 mins ago | 122 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

58 mins ago | 80 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

59 mins ago | 55 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

1 hr ago | 301 Views

How to think in Dark Times

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

1 hr ago | 336 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

1 hr ago | 277 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 432 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

1 hr ago | 129 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

1 hr ago | 74 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 71 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

1 hr ago | 95 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

1 hr ago | 46 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

1 hr ago | 211 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

1 hr ago | 39 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

1 hr ago | 62 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

13 hrs ago | 5772 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

13 hrs ago | 1255 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 12057 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3742 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

16 hrs ago | 2806 Views

PSL results

16 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

16 hrs ago | 3754 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

17 hrs ago | 2431 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17671 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

18 hrs ago | 4620 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

18 hrs ago | 6139 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days