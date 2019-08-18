Tenant locks landlord out of house

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo woman regrets offering one man accommodation at her house as he now shouts at her and locks her out whenever she visits the house for inspection.Yvonne Nomalanga Chipunza said she was fed up of Munyaradzi Chamboko and now wanted him out of her house."I am having problems with my tenant Chamboko who resides at a house which I own in Burnside. He is so abusive whenever I visit my house for inspection. He shouts at me using abusive language and even goes to the extent of locking his door in front of me so that I don't discuss anything pertaining to the house."I fear one of these days he will physically abuse me as I am only a woman. I am very uncomfortable with his continued stay at my premises because now I can't visit my property to check on it. I am therefore applying for a protection order ordering him to stop shutting me out from accessing my house and leave my place. I'm no longer interested in him staying at my house," said Chipunza.Responding to Chipunza's accusations Chamboko said she was just insensitive."I have been staying at her house for the past three months and in these months her rent charges have been continuously increasing. It is not true that I locked her outside. Actually when she came to the house I told her I don't have the money for rent and that I will phone her when I get it," said Chamboko.He added: "I have no problem with moving out of her house but I need a three months notice."Presiding magistrate Urgent Vundla ordered Chamboko to stop verbally abusing Chipunza and to stay away from her premises.