'God is not happy with Mnangagwa' Chiwenga says

by Mandla Ndlovu

“God” is’ not happy with the way former President Robert Mugabe was removed from power Apostle Talent Chiwenga has said.Giving a latest prophetic teaching Chiwenga said, “God is not happy with the way that Mugabe was removed. God is not happy with the people of Zimbabwe on why they supported the undemocratic process of removing Mugabe.”Chiwenga further added that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government have hands that are dripping with blood and God is saying there is a curse that will only be removed through spiritual cleansing.Watch the full video below: