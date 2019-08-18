Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

by Staff Reporter
18 hrs ago | Views
Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) boss Trevor Ncube says Zimbabweans don't read hence their failure to appreciate that Western sanctions are hurting the Southern African country. 


Ncube, who is part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Presidential Advisory Council, said Zimbabweans mistake social media presence for being well informed. 

He said most Zimbabweans were failing to appreciate that sanctions on Zimbabwe were imposed by the United States not for human rights violations but as a pursuit of the super power's national interest. 

"Problem with Zimbabweans is we don’t read and generally ill informed . We think WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter is reading. The US sanctions are not meant to benefit you. This is not about human rights," he said. 

To back his claim, Ncube said the International Monetary Fund gave Pakistan US$6 billion to resuscitate its economy while it gave Egypt $12 billion for economic reforms  while Zimbabwe is expected to implement IMF Staff Monitored Programme with zero budget support. 

"This is about US interests not human rights. Period. In 2013 , over 800 civilians, women and children,  were killed by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. His government still received IMF $12 billion bailout. US sanctions aid US interests not human rights," he said.

