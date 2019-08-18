Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Ailing Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga has arrived in the country to continue with his road to recovery a website edited by Award winning journalist Elias Mambo Zimmorning post has reported.The former Military strongman was reported to be accompanied by a team of medical experts from China.Political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya posted on Twitter that people should be excited because the General was getting better."Don't listen to rumors, Gen VP Chiwenga is well and recovering big time. Get this from the Zaka villager. Calm down fellow citizens! The next few months are going to be very interesting in Zanu-PF politics. Take note fellow compatriots!"Ruhanya also said Zimbabweans needs factions in ZANU PF for the party to collapse."ZANU PF and Zimbabwe politics without factional and elite fights do not mean anything to me. For authoritarian erosion, breakdown and possible collapse factions in ZANU PF must not die. Thats why Gen VP Chiwenga must be part of the dynamics than celebrating his demise."Chiwenga was recently in China where he was treated by doctors from China, Zimbabwe, South Afri8ca and India.