Coltart still detained

by Mandla Ndlovu

We are still detained at the Magistrate’s court. We were granted bail around 2:30pm but 2 and 1/2 hours later we’re still not free. We’re told there is an issue with processing the bail payment as there’s only one person writing receipts. Our justice delivery system needs fixing. pic.twitter.com/G5ypbsxWJQ — Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) August 24, 2019

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human rights official Douglas Coltart says they are still detained at Magistrate court due to the delay in processing of their bail receipts.Coltart was arrested on Friday together with members of the teachers union ARTUZ during a protest over poor salaries held at the Ministry of Finance.Said Coltart, "We are still detained at the Magistrate's court. We were granted bail around 2:30pm but 2 and 1/2 hours later we're still not free. We're told there is an issue with processing the bail payment as there's only one person writing receipts. Our justice delivery system needs fixing."ARTUZ members who were led by their president Obert Masaraure had christened their protest ‘Black Friday'.The police harassed bystanders who were dressed in black on assumption they were in solidarity with the protesters.Arrested people are Obert Masaraure, Doug Coltart, Andrew Munguri, Gerald Tavengwa, Nation Mudzitirwa, Leopold Munhende, Tryvine Musokeri, Godfrey Chanda, Shepherd Tazvivinga and Simon Drury.