Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

by Staff reporter
16 hrs ago | Views
The Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Victor Matemadanda says the alleged abductions in the country are a work of enemies who want to tarnish the name of the new dispensation.

Addressing war veterans and traditional leaders from Mashonaland East Province in Marondera this Friday, Matemadanda laughed off the issue of abductions, saying what would the government get in abducting a comedian like Samantha Kureya, popularly known as Gonyeti.

"It is laughable to hear people saying the government is abducting its citizens. Surely what would we get from abducting a comedian like Gonyeti, that is the work of our detractors bent on tarnishing the image of the government," said Matemadanda.

Mashonaland East War Veterans Chairperson, Daniel Sigauke and provincial Chiefs' Council leader, Chief Nechombo said their institutions have always supported government efforts on development.

"As war veterans, we have always supported developmental initiatives by the government and we will continue to render our support to all programs," said Sigauke.

"As traditional leaders from this province, we are supporting all government programmes including devolution which is set to decentralize issues of development," said Chief Nechombo.

The meeting was attended by chiefs from the province and members of the war veterans provincial leadership and district representatives.

Source - zbc

