PSL results

by Staff reporter

Chapungu 4-2 Caps United84' Goal!!! Chapungu extends lead.42' Goal!!! CAPS United pull another one back through Clive Rupiya.37' Goal!!!! Ian Nyoni extends Chapungu lead.32' Goal!!! Chapungu restores their lead through Philip Marufu.23' Goal!!! Sianchali equalises for CAPS United.4' Goal!!!! Gracious Muleya heads in to put Chapungu in the lead.----------Ngezi Platinum 1-1 Hwange----------Yadah 1-1 Herentals----------ZPC Kariba 3-0 Telone----------Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Black Rhinos8' Goal!!! Shadreck Nyahwa puts Chiefs in the lead.