Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

by Staff reporter
15 hrs ago | Views
FC Platinum 3 - 2 Nyasa Big Bullets
FC Platinum have advanced to the first round of the CAF Champions League after beating Nyasa Big Bullets 3-2 in a match played at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Zimbabwe champions had managed a goalless draw in the first leg played a two weeks ago in Malawi.

They took the lead in the 5th minute through Devon Chafa who converted from the spot, but Bullets responded towards the half-hour mark after Wallace Magalane made a mistake in saving Peter Banda's effort.

The hosts suffered another blow during that time when Albert Eonde received a straight red card for a crude challenge on an opponent.

Never Tigere managed to restore FC Platinum's advantage before the break with a goal on minute 36.

Bullets came from behind again through Patrick Phiri on the 75th minute following a spell dominance.

However, the result went against them again with ten minutes left on the clock and they conceded after substitute Perfect Chikwende hit a sublime strike into the back of the net.

It ended 3-2 in favour of FC Platinum.

Source - soccer24

