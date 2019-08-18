Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

FC Platinum 3 - 2 Nyasa Big BulletsFC Platinum have advanced to the first round of the CAF Champions League after beating Nyasa Big Bullets 3-2 in a match played at Barbourfields Stadium.The Zimbabwe champions had managed a goalless draw in the first leg played a two weeks ago in Malawi.They took the lead in the 5th minute through Devon Chafa who converted from the spot, but Bullets responded towards the half-hour mark after Wallace Magalane made a mistake in saving Peter Banda's effort.The hosts suffered another blow during that time when Albert Eonde received a straight red card for a crude challenge on an opponent.Never Tigere managed to restore FC Platinum's advantage before the break with a goal on minute 36.Bullets came from behind again through Patrick Phiri on the 75th minute following a spell dominance.However, the result went against them again with ten minutes left on the clock and they conceded after substitute Perfect Chikwende hit a sublime strike into the back of the net.It ended 3-2 in favour of FC Platinum.