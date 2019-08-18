George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Presidential spokesman George Charamba has reportedly dismissed poured cold water on circulating reports that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has returned from China.Online media portal Zimlive says Chiwenga spoke to President Emmerson Mnangagwa by phone on Monday, according to Charamba, and the VP is continuing treatment in China.Reports that circulated on Saturday said the ailing General landed in the country in the company of Chinese medical expert who had come to attend him.Chiwenga was airlifted to China in July from South Africa after his sickness worsened.He is being attended in China by doctors from China, Zimbabwe, South Africa and India.Chiwenga became sick in November 2017 during the bloody coup that ended 37 years of President Robert Mugabe's rule.A South African pastor Alph Lukau said Chiwenga had stepped on a lion's tail and needed spiritual help lest he dies.