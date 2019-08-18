Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

News / National

by Staff reporter

With about two weeks to go before the Mangwe constituency by-election, the Zanu-PF leadership has challenged party members to honour the 1987 Unity Accord by ensuring the party retains the seat.Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo descended on Matabeleland South province ahead of the by-election set for 7 September where he met the provincial leadership and party supporters in Mangwe district.He challenged the party members to unite and deliver victory for the party in the constituency following the death of the party's Deputy Chief Whip, Obedingwa Mnguni.Chief Hobodo and the Zanu-PF candidate, Hlalani Mguni, who is Mguni's widow, said nothing is going to stop the party from retaining the seat as Mangwe District is a Zanu-PF strong-hold.The Mangwe by-election will be held on the same day with another in Glenview South constituency in Harare.