Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe's foreign policy in the Second Republic is anchored on ensuring the country regains its past glory by integrating into the community of nations after years of isolation typified by the First Republic.

The Commonwealth stands as one such critical organisation that can enhance the country's standing in the community of nations.

Cognisant of the critical role the Commonwealth plays in the international arena, Zimbabwe at the dawn of the New Dispensation formally applied to have its membership back.

While the country's re-admittance is fundamentally dependent on the 53-member countries, there seems to be abundant goodwill to make Zimbabwe optimistic that it will be accepted back into club at the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting scheduled for Kigali, Rwanda, next year.

A catalogue of past events and developments give Zimbabwe the optimism that it will regain its membership.

At the end of September 2018, His Excellency President Mnangagwa met with Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York where the two exchanged letters.

And earlier, just after the July 30 2018 harmonised general elections, Baroness Scotland sent a congratulatory letter to President Mnangagwa for successful conduct of the elections as well as for being inaugurated as President of Zimbabwe.

Most recently, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo met Baroness Scotland after attending the Global Conference for Media Freedom in England where the conversation was said to have been characterised by conviviality.

Beyond these diplomatic engagements, Zimbabwe has since the advent of the New Dispensation mapped out a trajectory that seeks to implement a raft of reforms meant to deepen and widen the democratic space, ensure the ease of doing business by ratcheting the "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" mantra, and repeal certain laws that had become outdated.

Most of these reforms have already been implemented or are taking shape. The Gender Commission, the Peace and Reconciliation Commission, the revamped Anti-Corruption Commission with arresting powers, the repealing of AIPA and POSA including the setting up of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), are just a few of the initiatives implemented to deepen the democratic space and promote a culture of tolerance, inclusivity and national cohesion.

Although the opposition MDC-A is intent on blighting these well-intended reforms, the world is surely not blind to the sincerity of President Mnangagwa's administration.

In President Mnangagwa's own words, the reforms are not meant to please any external powers but are being implemented because the Government views them as progressive and good for the country.

It must be noted that the reforms dovetail with the country's foreign policy, anchored on the need to facilitate economic recovery, economic growth, create employment and foster a conducive climate that attracts investors into the country.

Zimbabwe's quest for re-admittance to the Commonwealth is thus fashioned with the primary desire or obligation to nurture and protect its national interests, security, independence, sovereignty, ideological goals and spur economic prosperity.

The Commonwealth thus stands as one such organisation where Zimbabwe could have a voice to shape its own destiny by promoting its own political and economic interests, image and be able to influence the international community on a number of issues while ensuring the safety of its nationals abroad.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

3 mins ago | 2 Views

The science of winning by-elections

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

6 mins ago | 1 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

6 mins ago | 5 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

29 mins ago | 18 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

29 mins ago | 33 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

30 mins ago | 19 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

31 mins ago | 19 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

47 mins ago | 100 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

51 mins ago | 69 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

52 mins ago | 46 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

59 mins ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

1 hr ago | 275 Views

How to think in Dark Times

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 392 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

1 hr ago | 117 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

1 hr ago | 71 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 65 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

1 hr ago | 84 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

1 hr ago | 43 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

1 hr ago | 178 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

1 hr ago | 33 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 101 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

13 hrs ago | 5739 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

13 hrs ago | 1251 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 12019 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3732 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

16 hrs ago | 2804 Views

PSL results

16 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

16 hrs ago | 3748 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

16 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

17 hrs ago | 2427 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17617 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

18 hrs ago | 4603 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

18 hrs ago | 6130 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days