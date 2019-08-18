Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

More flights for Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Government has increased flight frequencies for low-cost airline, Fastjet Zimbabwe, in a move which will play a huge part in improving connectivity and growing of the country's economy.

Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (Caaz) Joshua Mqabuko International Airport manager, Mr Passmore Dewa confirmed that the Government has approved to increase Fastjet Zimbabwe's flight frequencies, further stating that it has granted quite a number though he chose to dwell much on those within his area of jurisdiction.

"I can only speak for Bulawayo but there are a number of approvals that have been granted but the right people to talk to about that will be the head office (in Harare) but for Bulawayo they have approved three frequencies between Bulawayo and Harare and three frequencies between Bulawayo and Jo'burg (Johannesburg South Africa)," he said.

The flights are expected to commence next month after the completion of logistic processes. Mr Dewa said the latest development was a boom to the country's economy as it was going to play a part in improving business to business interactions between players of the three major cities while also boosting the tourism sector.

"Basically this means we have created an enabling environment for business and tourism and what we call VFR (visiting friends and relatives). The accessibility of the City (of Bulawayo) is now enhanced," he said.

Mr Dewa said apart from playing a pivotal role in enhancing the country's economy the increase in flight frequencies would improve convenience to travellers.

"It means instead of waiting for one or two flights from Jo'burg you now have an average of five flights a day. So you can plan your journey from wherever you are coming from in the world knowing that there is an early morning flight or two morning flights, two afternoon or midday flights or two evening flights from Jo'burg. You can go in the morning to Jo'burg and come back in the evening. The ease of doing business through the issue of connectivity between major cities like Bulawayo and Harare and Bulawayo and Jo'burg has been made easy," he said.

Mr Dewa said the move was also likely to improve competition among airlines culminating in reduction of fares.

"It also brings the aspect of competition on the routes, which will bring down the prices. So it's good for the people," he said.

Last year, the Government gave Fastjet Zimbabwe the nod to ply domestic routes after national airline, Air Zimbabwe was dogged by a myriad of operational challenges. Previously, domestic routes were a preserve for the national flag carrier national airline.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

13 mins ago | 12 Views

The science of winning by-elections

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

15 mins ago | 8 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

16 mins ago | 7 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

16 mins ago | 6 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

39 mins ago | 24 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

40 mins ago | 52 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

41 mins ago | 27 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

41 mins ago | 29 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

57 mins ago | 132 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

1 hr ago | 321 Views

How to think in Dark Times

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

1 hr ago | 354 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 464 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

1 hr ago | 137 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

1 hr ago | 80 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

1 hr ago | 99 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

1 hr ago | 51 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

1 hr ago | 219 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

1 hr ago | 40 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

13 hrs ago | 5789 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

13 hrs ago | 1255 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 12097 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3750 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

16 hrs ago | 2808 Views

PSL results

16 hrs ago | 2249 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3761 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17698 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

18 hrs ago | 4627 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days