Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will this week meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), a major engagement set to unlock mutually beneficial opportunities between Harare and Tokyo.

The three-day TICAD summit, which begins on Wednesday in Yokohama, has become a prime global platform through which international stakeholders join forces to promote Africa's development. Japan is the third largest economy in the world after the United States and China, and is also a member of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, from which Zimbabwe is seeking a financial package to clear arrears owed to international finance institutions.

G7 — made up of the world's seven most advanced economies as described by the IMF — consists of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. Japan's embassy Counsellor to Zimbabwe Mr Kenichi Kasahara told our Harare Bureau that Zimbabwe will need "international help" during its reform process, which Japan is willing to provide.

"The topmost point is that the President himself, President Mnangagwa, is going to Japan and he will meet Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe. We are actually arranging a bilateral meeting to be held on the sidelines of the summit.

"Sending a delegation headed by the President himself is an advantage in terms of TICAD. Zimbabwe will definitely be known; if the delegation meets Japanese side, they can certainly impress their counterparts with their background and potential," he said.

The indaba, he said, will likely have potential benefits for the local economy as it presents an opportunity for the country to get international support to clear its obligations to international finance institutions.

Zimbabwe owes US$2,5 billion to multilateral institutions, of which the World Bank (WB) is owed US$1,5 billion, African Development Bank US$702 million, European Investment Bank US$309 million and other multi-laterals US$74 million.

As at the end of June 2019, the country's total bilateral debt amounted to US$5,5 billion, with Paris Club creditors accounting for US$3,5 billion and non-Paris Club US$1,6 billion.

Mr Kasahara said: "I believe that TICAD can be the thrusting element in terms of development of Zimbabwe's economy.

"I know that Zimbabwe is seeking financial aid from one of the G7 members. But at the same time, the international financial system is a tight system; we have to focus on the fact that Zimbabwe has cleared its arrears with IMF but it cannot get finance from the IMF, because it has to clear its arrears with WB and the African Development Bank also.

"Yes, Japan is a member of G7, G20 and also a member of the Paris Club, but the issue of finance must be collectively resolved with everyone's consent."

It is believed that the private sector will also be presented with an opportunity to pitch projects to potential investors. One of the six sessions at the conference is specifically meant for the private sector, which will be attending its own side events.

In a statement last week, Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Toshiyuki Iwado, who also paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa ahead of the summit, said Harare can expect more assistance from this year's TICAD summit.

"It is only through Africa developing sustainably that the world's development will be assured. Our assistance is implemented with this in mind. Since Japan launched TICAD in 1993, the policy of Japan's assistance towards Africa has been strengthened and elaborated even further, and our assistance to Zimbabwe can be seen by our support to rural communities," he said.

Since 1980, Japan has provided loan aid amounting to US$346 million, as well as grant aid worth US$560 million.

Some of the developmental projects funded by Japan in Zimbabwe include the Nyakomba irrigation scheme in Nyanga, which is benefiting hundreds of households in the area. Last year, Japan provided a US$21 million grant for a road construction project to improve the Makuti-Chirundu highway on the north-south corridor.

Japan has also provided a US$5,5 million grant for road construction materials that were distributed to eight provinces around the country. Emergency relief assistance has also been provided to the victims of Cyclone Idai.

President Mnangagwa's bilateral engagements have been yielding huge material benefits for the local economy.

His visit to China in April last year unlocked funding for the US$1,3 billion expansion of Hwange Thermal Power Station, including a US$150 million loan for the expansion of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Beijing also provided a US$100 million grant for the construction of the new Parliament building in Mount Hampden. All the projects are currently underway.

More projects and investments from Russia are set to be announced in October after President Mnangagwa's fruitful bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin in January this year. Visits to United Arab Emirates and Belarus, among others, have also proved to be worthwhile.

At the last TICAD summit held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2016, Japan committed to investing approximately US$30 billion under public-private partnerships for Africa. This year's TICAD summit, which will be held from under the theme "Advancing Africa's Development through People, Technology and Innovation", will focus firmly on business and investment, giving further impetus to Zimbabwe's investment drive.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - sundyanews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

13 mins ago | 12 Views

The science of winning by-elections

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

15 mins ago | 8 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

16 mins ago | 7 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

16 mins ago | 6 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

39 mins ago | 24 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

40 mins ago | 52 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

41 mins ago | 27 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

41 mins ago | 29 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

57 mins ago | 132 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

1 hr ago | 321 Views

How to think in Dark Times

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

1 hr ago | 354 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 464 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

1 hr ago | 137 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 123 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 75 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

1 hr ago | 99 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

1 hr ago | 51 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

1 hr ago | 219 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

1 hr ago | 40 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

13 hrs ago | 5789 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

13 hrs ago | 1255 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 12097 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3750 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

16 hrs ago | 2808 Views

PSL results

16 hrs ago | 2249 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3761 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17698 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

18 hrs ago | 4627 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days