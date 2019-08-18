Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

News / National

by Staff reporter

SOUTH Africa-based jazz guitarist, Louis Mhlanga is relishing returning to perform in the city after a three-year hiatus.Mhlanga is set to feature in the 2019 Spring Feelings Jazz Show scheduled for Mpala Events and Conference Centre on Saturday, 31 August.The guitarist will lead the Jazz Maestros, a mix of various musicians from South Africa that will be the main act at the annual jazz fete.Mhlanga, whose flirtation with the city goes back to his early career years, said he is always looking forward to playing in front of the Bulawayo crowd."I'm really excited about this trip, coming to Bulawayo is something I have been looking forward to and I am happy the opportunity has presented itself.We are busy at rehearsals and we want to once again leave a memorable imprint of the show on the jazz lovers in Bulawayo.It will be a jazz experience not to be missed," he said.Mhlanga will be accompanied by South Africa-based Nigerian saxophonist, Ola Sax (Adetola Olaiya Aina) and South African female sax player, Linda Tshabalala.Mhlanga last performed at the then Horizon Pub and Grill in Bulawayo with Regis Gizavo as part of the Francophone Festival organised by Alliance Francaise in March, 2016."We will play a wide repertoire of jazz music but obviously I will churn out several of my compositions and also do the audience's favourites.I am back in the studio and working on an album scheduled to be released early next year so people can expect one or two songs from that upcoming album," said Mhlanga.The guitarist is one of the most accomplished jazz musicians in South Africa with various albums under his belt and has featured in several collaborations that include the acclaimed Sheer All Stars that also included Errol Dyers, McCoy Mrubata and Sipho Gumede.His hits include "International Rhumba", "Distant Lover", "Mari Hakuna", "Zimbabwe", "Hona Ka" and "Mai Rugare" and his albums include "Mukai", "Music yeAfrika" and "Shamwari".The second edition of the Spring Feelings Jazz Show is set to see jazz music engulfing the city with four jazz shows on Friday preceding the main concert.A representative of the organisers of the show, Sibonginkosi Tshabalala said jazz venues that include Churchill Hotel, Alabama Jazz Club, Jazz Café and Maunga Sports Bar are set to host bands on Friday that will offer a ''starter'' before the ''main meal'' on Saturday."On Friday, we will have jazz shows spread over the city and then converge on Saturday at Mpala Events and Conference Centre.We are going to take the artistes to the various venues and offer patrons a chance to win tickets to the main event."Last year we played host to the late Oliver Mtukudzi, unfortunately and maybe befittingly it was his last show in the city but he gave birth to a festival that we intend to grow with each year.We are offering a 30 percent entry discount for those that bought tickets last year," he said.Local acts set to back the South African entourage include Jeys Marabini, Mr Prince, Triple C, Bulawayo Jazz Club Band and the Cool Crooners.