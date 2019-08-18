Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

by Staff reporter
20 mins ago | Views
WIDOW to former Zimbabwean President Canaan Sodindo Banana, Mrs Janet Madade Banana has received a brand new Ford Everest car from Government as part of her benefits.

The Government early in the year, made a commitment to pay Mrs Banana' medical bills on top of other benefits after she returned to Zimbabwe after an 18-year stay in the United Kingdom. All former First Ladies are entitled to certain packages.

In an interview at her sister's home in Southwold suburb in Bulawayo on Friday, Mrs Banana said she was grateful to the Government for fulfilling its promise.

"The vehicle was delivered on 8 August. It was a shock really, although I had been expecting it for a long time. In the end I was really glad and appreciate what Government has done for me so far. It is a Ford Everest, I even bought a shed for it to cover it and protect it from the sun and the rain," she said, smiling.

Mrs Banana said the Government was also taking care of her medical bills as she was still undergoing treatment. She also acknowledged that she has been receiving her pension, but added that there were still some outstanding issues that were still to be addressed.

"They are still sorting out my accommodation, security and general upkeep. When I returned home I had to ask my sister to live with her as the Government had said I could be put in a hotel while I wait for my accommodation to be sorted out. But I turned that offer down because I did not want to be isolated and lonely in a hotel," she said.

Mrs Banana sang praises to the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa who visited her in June.

"I am grateful for Amai Mnangagwa's initiative of coming here to see me, I told her about my problems such as accommodation and transport. I am really thankful to her, she is a star to me. Things have been progressing since her coming," said Mrs Banana.

Mrs Banana also took time to highlight the need for Zimbabweans to assist in nation building and not focus merely on living in the diaspora.

"Living in a foreign country is not easy; don't envy those that are out of the country. I know there are hardships that are there at home but I think to conquer these hardships we need to work together to unite for the progress of the country," she said.

Mrs Banana said she is not going back to the UK.

"I am not going back to the UK. I have decided to retire and live in Zimbabwe, I even had my sister sending me some of my belongings because when I left the UK, I was going on holiday in South Africa and I became seriously ill.

"My visa was now expiring in South Africa and I spoke to the Ambassador about my predicament and he suggested I come to Zimbabwe and apply for another visa and go back but I told him once I go home that is it," she said.

"I go to Methodist Church in Zimbabwe and I have been there once, when I get better I will be going more often and I am now mobile."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

13 mins ago | 12 Views

The science of winning by-elections

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

14 mins ago | 8 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

16 mins ago | 6 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

16 mins ago | 6 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

39 mins ago | 24 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

40 mins ago | 50 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

41 mins ago | 27 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

41 mins ago | 29 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

57 mins ago | 132 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

1 hr ago | 318 Views

How to think in Dark Times

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

1 hr ago | 137 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

1 hr ago | 80 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 74 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

1 hr ago | 99 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

1 hr ago | 51 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

1 hr ago | 218 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

1 hr ago | 40 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

13 hrs ago | 5786 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

13 hrs ago | 1255 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 12093 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3750 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

16 hrs ago | 2808 Views

PSL results

16 hrs ago | 2249 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3759 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17695 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

18 hrs ago | 4627 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

18 hrs ago | 6145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days