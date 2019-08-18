Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF candidate for Zaka East parliamentary by-elections, Clemence Chiduwa says he is optimistic that the party will retain the seat next month.Chiduwa, who won the party primary elections will battle it out with Masvingo-based lawyer, Mr Derick Charamba of MDC-Alliance, Mr Clemence Chavarika of NCA and Mr Lazarus Mubango of FreeZim Congress.The by-election will be held on 21 September. The seat fell vacant following the death of Caston Gumbwanda in June.Chiduwa said he was going to thrash all the contestants as Zanu-PF was the only people-centred party in the district and beyond."People always want a political party which is people-oriented and it is only our party, Zanu-PF which has those qualities."Zaka East has always been our stronghold and that will not change."I am very optimistic that I am going to be the next MP for this constituency and I promise members that I will not fail them in doing my duties," said Chiduwa.He said the party has been holding rallies and the support has been overwhelming."As a barometer, we had a campaigning rally last week which attracted a bumper crowd. This obviously sent shock waves to other contestants, especially from MDC-Alliance."In actual fact, there is no room for opposition politics in Zaka and the whole province of Masvingo," he said.Zanu-PF Masvingo Provincial secretary for information and publicity Ronald Ndaba said it was a foregone conclusion that Zanu-PF would retain the seat as it was a serious political party."Holding the by-election is just but a mere formality as the result will be obvious. No party will stand against Zanu-PF and that is the reason why you see the party winning seats, originally held by the opposition."We are sure that we will give MDC-Alliance and two other contesting parties a drubbing, come 21September."That is our seat and we are going to retain it without any problem," said Ndaba.