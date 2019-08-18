Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

by RT
1 hr ago | Views
© Global Look Press
Bank of England head Mark Carney has urged his fellow central bankers to embrace tech like Facebook's Libra to build a multipolar system, warning against "swapping one currency hegemon for another" - unless it's their hegemon.

Acknowledging that the US dollar's days as the world reserve currency are numbered, he gushed that "technology has the potential to disrupt the network externalities that prevent the incumbent global reserve currency from being displaced" – and to ensure that Western central banks are properly positioned to take the helm in whatever system replaces it.

Carney declared that a Libra-like currency – with a few tweaks to silence critics – can bring about a new "multipolar international monetary financial system" (IMFS) during a speech at the Fed-sponsored Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday.

"Blithe acceptance of the status quo is misguided," the Bank of England bigwig warned a who's-who of status quo representatives, shocking many with his suggestion of radical change.

"When change comes, it shouldn't be to swap one currency hegemon for another. Any unipolar system is unsuited to a multipolar world."

But it soon became clear his objection was to one particular country winning the unipolar sweepstakes, as he acknowledged that China has long since overtaken the US' trade volume and the yuan is logically next in line for reserve-currency status. The yuan, Carney maintained, had too many problems – though he couldn't name any, instead admitting that with the Belt and Road Initiative unfolding, China was ideally positioned to fill the void left by the decaying dollar – and "a multipolar global economy requires a new IMFS to realize its full potential." How to get there without the economic carnage that usually surrounds such a massive paradigm shift? That's where (pseudo?) decentralized cryptocurrency comes in, he suggested.

"We would do well to think through every opportunity, including those presented by new technologies, to create a more balanced and effective system," Carney continued, with a nod to his Silicon Valley ally. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with Carney while Libra was still in the planning process, and while neither have been forthcoming about what they discussed, Carney is one of the few non-corporate leaders to express unqualified support for the not-quite-cryptocurrency, which he calls "the most high profile" of electronic payment systems even though it hasn't actually been rolled out yet and is facing major regulatory scrutiny from governments wary of Facebook's dismal privacy track record.

Carney framed the embrace of a "synthetic hegemonic currency" as a natural step in breaking up with the dollar, though Libra is backed by a "basket of currencies" that includes not only the dollar but also the pound, euro, and Swiss franc. Noting that trouble in the US economy tends to spill over into emerging market economies which have difficulty absorbing the shock, he claimed a Libra-like coin could reduce the negative impact on those countries if the dollar takes a dive, as if placing emerging markets at the mercy of US, UK, and European central bankers solved the problem. Far from breaking up with the dollar – adopting any central-bank-backed "crypto" as a reserve currency would just make the unhealthy relationship polygamous.

With the US poised on the brink of a recession, alienating its allies with a sanctions regime that violates their economic sovereignty, and ramping up a trade war it can't conceivably win with China, it's not surprising that establishment stalwarts like Carney are finally coming to terms with the post-dollar future. But a central bank governor, even one a few months away from retirement, proposing such a huge paradigm shift doesn't happen if the central bank doesn't benefit from that shift.

For a talk touting the virtues of a "synthetic hegemonic currency," Carney's omission of actual cryptos – bitcoin being the obvious name, but any of the less well-known currencies actually in use by real people would have made more sense than Libra, which still exists only in theory – is proof his embrace of the Facebook coin is merely a means to an end. As governments grudgingly accept cryptos – with New Zealand legalizing paying salaries in Bitcoin, and many governments mulling issuing their own digital currencies – central banks live in fear of being sidelined. Libra – and other corporate "cryptos" that are anything but – represents a chance to keep their hooks in the global economy, even when the current system falls apart. If you can't beat them, (pretend to) join them.

Source - RT

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

31 mins ago | 73 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

32 mins ago | 107 Views

The science of winning by-elections

33 mins ago | 26 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

33 mins ago | 36 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

34 mins ago | 38 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

35 mins ago | 65 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

35 mins ago | 16 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

58 mins ago | 57 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

59 mins ago | 103 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

59 mins ago | 53 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 62 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 535 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5884 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1256 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 12261 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3780 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

16 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

16 hrs ago | 2257 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3776 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2434 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17872 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4670 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6191 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days