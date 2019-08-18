Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

by Staff reporter
21 secs ago
ZPC Kariba 3 - 0 TelOne
RAHMAN Gumbo's stint at TelOne got off to a horrific start after the relegation threatened Gweru side suffered their worst defeat of the season at Nyamhunga yesterday. Gumbo was appointed TelOne coach last week, ahead of unqualified Moses "Bambo" Chunga who was disqualified by Zifa.

The former Warriors gaffer got a baptism of fire on his first match in charge as he tries to lift the Wi-Fi Boys out of the mud. A second half double from the workaholic Bornface Zuberi and another one from the unheralded James Gwara saw ZPC Kariba posting their third straight win at Nyamhunga.

Zuberi could have registered a hat trick but his shot was parried for a corner by TelOne Raphael Pitisi six minutes from time. ZPC moved into the third position on the log with 33 points from 20 matches while TelOne, who had a Jacob Muzokomba effort ruled out for offside in the 12th minute, remained third from bottom and staring at relegation. Gumbo believes he will turn things around. He rued Muzokomba's disallowed effort. "I have been with the boys for three days. I am getting to know these guys. They had a good game, a first half brilliant game. Only one mistake changed the complexion of the game.

"We don't want to complain about match officials but I thought the goal was legitimate, a penalty was supposed to be awarded," said Gumbo.

"It's a learning curve: they (TelOne players) will be okay."

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi is already looking forward to the midweek home game against Bulawayo Chiefs. Chiefs beat Black Rhinos 1-0 at Luveve yesterday. "It was really a great game for us after the loss to Herentals last week. We really needed the maximum points," said Tamirepi.

"We moved a gear up during the second half.  I am very happy with this afternoon's performance."

Meanwhile, Yadah Stars remained second from bottom after snatching a draw against Herentals at Rufaro yesterday. Tinotenda Benza put Herentals ahead after 40 minutes and when it all pointed to a win for The Students, Paddington Nyamakura equalised in the 90th minute. Yadah Stars coach Genesis Mangombe thinks it's high time his side started picking up maximum points.

"You see when you are in the relegation zone,  it's very crucial not to lose a game. We were lucky to squeeze a point but it's high time we collect maximum points," said Mangombe.

"We created a lot of chances but failed to convert them. The game was an easy one, but we failed to convert. We were punished, something we might have prevented.

"We need to start collecting maximum points so that we fight relegation.

Source - sundaynews

