Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

by Staff reporter
Chapungu 4 - 2 CAPS United
CHAPUNGU announced a return to their favourite hunting ground in style when they put up a stellar performance as they dismantled CAPS United in a thrilling Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at Ascot yesterday.

Title hopefuls CAPS, beginning life without departed coach Lloyd Chitembwe, were under the stewardship of nomadic coach Darlington Dodo.  Ageless forward Philip Marufu led the pack as he scored a brace for the airmen, while Gracious Muleya and Ian Nyoni weighed in with a goal apiece. Makepekepe got their goals from Newman Sianchali and Clive Rupiya.  Chapungu got down to business as early as the third minute when Marufu headed home after getting to the end of a well-taken Denver Mukamba corner.  The visitors restored parity in the 20th minute when Sinchali scored a spectacular goal with an acrobatic kick, leaving Talbert Shumba clutching thin air. ln the 31st minute, Mukamba came back to haunt his former paymaster when he squared for Marufu, who rifled home from close range

The airmen extended their lead five minutes later when Nyoni beat an offside trap after a defence splitting pass from Brighton Mugoni.

CAPS pulled their second goal in the 41st minute when Rupiya unleashed a low left footed shot past Shumba.

Marufu all but sealed the victory for Chapungu when he tapped in a Nyoni cross six minutes from time.

CAPS United came into the game a point adrift of log leaders FC Platinum and could have leaped to the summit with a victory over Chapungu.

Dodo was disgruntled by the result and conceded that his charges were eclipsed by Chapungu.

"I am disappointed by the result. We were not good enough, especially in defence. However, there are some positives that can be taken from this game. I hope we are going to improve," he said. Chapungu gaffer Rodwell Dhlakama was ecstatic with the win, saying it was a gift to the Chapungu fans that had been starved of Premiership action as Ascot had been condemned by PSL at the beginning of the season.

"This win is for our home fans because they stood with us all this time. We played most of our home games in Zvishavane because Ascot was being renovated. I am happy for the team because it is not easy to collect maximum points from a team like CAPS United. We have now collected six points from them, which is a good thing," Dhlakama said.

Teams:

Chapungu: T Shumba, P Gumbo ( E Chitauro 61), H Mugoniwa, B Mbavarira, K Chideu, G Muleya, I Nyoni, B Mugoniwa, P Marufu, D Mukamba ( E Muzanenhamo 75th min), M Mavuto ( P Khumbula 65th min)

CAPS United: P Chigumba, J Jangano, S Masunda H Zvirekwi, K Nyamupfukudza, D Mukandi, J Ngodzo, P Bamusi, C Rupiya (B Sarupinda 62nd min), N Sianchali, M Mwanjale.

Source - sundaynews

