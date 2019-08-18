Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
FUNDING challenges have stalled the completion of the John Landa Nkomo Museum located in Bulawayo City Centre despite work having started in earnest in 2016.

The museum, which is situated along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and 12th Avenue, is meant to document the life of the late Vice-President and immortalise his life's works.

Set up by the John Landa Nkomo Memorial Trust (JLNMT), the museum managed to set up structures and collected memorabilia of the late Vice-President but is yet to display and position the items to enable viewing by the members of the public.

VP Landa Nkomo died in January 2013 following a long battle with cancer. JLNMT chairman and son to the late Vice-President, Mr Jabulani Nkomo said once they secure funding they are ready to bring the museum to life by completing the remaining sections that are mainly on the display part.

He revealed they had been receiving enquiries from schools that wanted to tour the museum while members of the public also frequently walk in at the JLN Museum and Business Centre requesting to tour the place.

"It is still in our plans to complete the museum but at the moment we have funding challenges to complete the work that we started back then.

"But as you can see we have already set up the structures and we are left with just enlarging some pictures for display, enlarging part of his written history that will be displayed on the boards, setting up display shelves where some of the artefacts will be nestled," said Mr Nkomo.

A tour of the museum by this reporter on Thursday, a day the late VP was supposed to be turning 85, revealed display boards in place, structured in a way that would allow a seamless exploration of the exhibition.

Mr Nkomo said they want the museum to preserve the memory of the VP and keep his spirit alive while enabling it to be a store of national history that ordinary Zimbabweans can access and learn about.

"There are legacies that need to be kept and as a prominent person who played a huge role in the country's politics his history is intertwined with the liberation struggle and politics of the country thereafter.

"The museum will tell his life story in linear fashion as it documents his birth, early years, family life and then move to the time he engaged in trade unionism, a path that inevitably led him to the liberation struggle and thereafter showcased his life after independence in the various roles that he played in Government, Zanu-PF, the general political sphere and various societal roles he occupied. We need to propagate the peace mantra that he ultimately became known for and embodied as the VP.

"While it is not a very large space we believe it will provide adequate room to contain information that will be of national historical significance and be of value to those who want to learn about the country's history and also be valuable to researchers. I appraised President Mnangagwa of the challenges that we are facing as a trust and we are certain help is on the way."

The museum is also expected to add value to Bulawayo as a tourist hub, giving tourists another establishment to view when they visit the city.

Some of the artefacts expected to go on display once the museum is operational include volumes of picture albums that documents various episodes in the late VPs life including international tours he undertook in various ministerial positions that he occupied.

There are several photographs with eminent politicians that include one with late South African President Nelson Mandela, a memento of a man pulling a plough received from Agribank, several books that were in his library, a collection of briefcases and two doctorate graduation gowns.

Mr Nkomo said they are continuing with the other projects the Trust had initiated among them offering assistance to the San community that ranges from assisting with food, school fees and community development.

He said they are making plans to build dormitories at the Landa John Nkomo High School in Tsholotsho, a school the Trust has been nurturing.

The Trust is also working with reigning Miss Zimbabwe UK, Amanda Ngcono Nkomo who is expected back in the country to pursue various charity initiatives aimed at the people of Tsholotsho.

They also have an ongoing programme of teeth cleaning targeting various members of the Tsholotsho community that could have been potentially affected by underground water.

The dentist who has been doing the teeth cleaning is Dr Dudu Sibanda and the chemical they are using was donated by a team of dentists based in South Africa.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

23 secs ago | 1 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

54 secs ago | 1 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

24 mins ago | 10 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

25 mins ago | 28 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

26 mins ago | 13 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

26 mins ago | 12 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

42 mins ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

46 mins ago | 63 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

47 mins ago | 41 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

55 mins ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

1 hr ago | 240 Views

How to think in Dark Times

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 353 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

1 hr ago | 107 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

1 hr ago | 66 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 58 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

1 hr ago | 79 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

1 hr ago | 39 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

1 hr ago | 161 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

1 hr ago | 31 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

1 hr ago | 53 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

13 hrs ago | 5714 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

13 hrs ago | 1247 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 11972 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3727 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

16 hrs ago | 2801 Views

PSL results

16 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

16 hrs ago | 3741 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

16 hrs ago | 802 Views

Coltart still detained

17 hrs ago | 2426 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17572 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

18 hrs ago | 4599 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

18 hrs ago | 6119 Views

'God is not happy with Mnangagwa' Chiwenga says

18 hrs ago | 9481 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days