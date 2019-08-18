Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

by Staff reporter
55 secs ago | Views
TWO people have been arrested in Bulawayo after they allegedly forged a hospital stamp to generate fake birth certificates.

Cheneso Clara Mumbire (42) and Claudus Chigwere (41), last week appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Jochonia Ncube to answer to charges of forgery. The duo was remanded out of custody on their own cognisance to 28 August 2019 for trial.

Presenting the State's case, Mr Nathan Marime said the duo used a record book belonging to the Registrar General's office, in committing the crime.

"Allegations are that on 30 July 2019 and at Manly Court corner 13th Avenue and Simon Parirenyatwa St, Mumbire and Chigwere plotted to fake a date stamp for Mpilo hospital. Chigwere then processed the date stamp while he was at Hi-gate Complex along Fort Street opposite Pick ‘n' Pay supermarket," said Mr Marime.

The court heard that Chigwere who was now in possession of a fake date stamp and birth record serial numbers 0930236 to 0930335 lured one Miss Evelyn Tavengwa who has two children without birth certificates and offered to assist her with birth records.

"Two fake birth records where processed with serial number 0930242 and 0930243 stamped with a fake Mpilo date stamp in the name Absolom Masasa aged four years and Jacob Masasa aged three years old. The mother took the birth records to Bulawayo Registrar's office for processing.

"The Registrar discovered that the two records were not genuine and he alerted the police leading to the duo's arrest," said Mr Marime.

He said the police found two birth records and processed baby cards.  Mumbire and Chigwere led the police to Hi-gate Complex, where they recovered a stamp which they used to serialise the receipt book.

"The police led by Mumbire and Chigwere went to Mumbire's place of residence where a fake birth record with serial numbers 0930236 and 0930335, affidavits in the name Beauty Ncube and Bethina Sibanda which were yet to be deposited before the commissioner of oaths were found," said Mr Marime.

The court heard that the police approached the Registrar General's office and recovered a processed birth certificate record with serial number 0930323 in the name of Nonhlanhla as the child and Ruth Ncube as the mother.

The fake record book, affidavits and birth records were recovered.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

12 secs ago | 0 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

1 min ago | 1 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

2 mins ago | 4 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

25 mins ago | 12 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

25 mins ago | 29 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

26 mins ago | 14 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

27 mins ago | 13 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

43 mins ago | 91 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

47 mins ago | 64 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

48 mins ago | 41 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

55 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

1 hr ago | 244 Views

How to think in Dark Times

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

1 hr ago | 108 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

1 hr ago | 66 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 58 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

1 hr ago | 80 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

1 hr ago | 39 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

1 hr ago | 164 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

1 hr ago | 31 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

1 hr ago | 53 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

13 hrs ago | 5714 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

13 hrs ago | 1248 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 11974 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3727 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

16 hrs ago | 2801 Views

PSL results

16 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

16 hrs ago | 3742 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

16 hrs ago | 802 Views

Coltart still detained

17 hrs ago | 2426 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17576 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

18 hrs ago | 4599 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

18 hrs ago | 6121 Views

'God is not happy with Mnangagwa' Chiwenga says

18 hrs ago | 9481 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days