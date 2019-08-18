Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman raped as lover flees

by Staff reporter
55 secs ago | Views
A GROUP of five men reportedly ambushed a Filabusi couple, threatened the man who fled from the scene before one of them raped the woman.

Kennedy Wonder Ndlovu (23) of Marumba B Village in Filabusi was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a rape charge last week. He was remanded in custody to 9 September for trial.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Ndlovu raped the woman on 13 February at around 3am while she was on her way from a nightclub with her boyfriend.

"On 13 February at around 3am the complainant and her boyfriend left Sibiya Nightclub in Theleka Business Centre in Filabusi where they had been drinking and proceeded home. After they had walked a distance of about 500 metres from the nightclub they were approached by a group of five men who were flashing torches and Ndlovu was among them.

"Ndlovu produced a catapult and threatened to assault the complainant's boyfriend who fled from the scene leaving his girlfriend behind. Ndlovu dragged the complainant into the bush for a distance of about 100 metres while his friends followed," he said.

Miss Mahachi said Ndlovu pulled the complainant into a disused mine about five metres deep and raped her while his friends watched. She said after he was done Ndlovu and his friends left and he forgot his catapult and a black hat at the scene.

Miss Mahachi said the complainant went back to the business centre where she sought assistance and the matter was reported to the police. The police attended the scene and recovered Ndlovu's belongings. She said Ndlovu who was on the run was arrested on July 10.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old Bulawayo man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl who is a Form Four pupil at a local college.

The man from Queens Park West who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi last week.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo told the court that on 31 July, the girl was coming from a butchery in the area when she met the man who was driving along the way. The man however, drove along Free Road and upon reaching Robert Mugabe Way, he turned at the Post Office into Cardigan Road towards a bush.

Then along the way he suddenly parked his car. The court also heard that he then jumped to the passenger's seat where the girl was seated and opened a condom. He adjusted the seat and raped the girl once.

After the incident he threatened the complainant not to tell anyone what had happened. The case was later reported to Queens Park police station leading to the man's arrest.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

27 secs ago | 0 Views

The science of winning by-elections

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

4 mins ago | 1 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

4 mins ago | 4 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

27 mins ago | 16 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

28 mins ago | 30 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

28 mins ago | 18 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

29 mins ago | 17 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

45 mins ago | 96 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

49 mins ago | 67 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

50 mins ago | 42 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

57 mins ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

1 hr ago | 263 Views

How to think in Dark Times

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 373 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

1 hr ago | 113 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

1 hr ago | 67 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 62 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

1 hr ago | 84 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

1 hr ago | 40 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

1 hr ago | 169 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

1 hr ago | 32 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

1 hr ago | 53 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

13 hrs ago | 1891 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

13 hrs ago | 5724 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

13 hrs ago | 1249 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 11997 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

16 hrs ago | 3729 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

16 hrs ago | 2802 Views

PSL results

16 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

16 hrs ago | 3746 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

16 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

17 hrs ago | 2427 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 17593 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

18 hrs ago | 4601 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

18 hrs ago | 6124 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days