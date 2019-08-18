Latest News Editor's Choice


Pastor defrauds congregants

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago
A Pastor at Fountain of Life Ministry has appeared in court facing 12 counts of fraud for allegedly defrauding congregants of over US$11 000 and over R3 000 whom he had promised to secure studying places and help them import cars.

The man of the cloth, Pastor Christopher Mudawarima (36) pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Zvishavane Magistrate Mr Archie Wochiunga. He was remanded in custody to August 29.

It is the State's case that on October 23 in 2015, Mudawarima approached Juannita Ndlovu alleging that he was connected to administrators at Marondera School of Nursing. He asked Ndlovu to pay him US$430 so as to help her secure a place at the nursing school.

During the same month, the accused misrepresented to Password Chilanda, Nelly Dliwayo and Aaron Tolani that he was selling cars which he imported from Japan. As a result, the four complainants paid US$3 954 to the accused as instalments for the cars.

The court heard that in November 2015, Mudawarima approached Richard Mugandani and Edwin Tagwirei alleging that he was a car dealer and can get cheaper cars for them. Mugandani and Tagwirei paid US$1 882 to the accused who then vanished into thin air.

In December 2015, Mudawarima defrauded Winnie Charashika of US$775 after promising to help her secure a studying place at Mutare Teachers' College. During the same month, he also defrauded Goddard Moyo of US$2 582 after promising to help him buy a car at a cheaper price.

In February 2016, the accused conned Brenda Nyaguze and Yukai Charumbira of US$2 550 after promising to help them secure places to study at Marondera Nursing School.

In March 2016, he misrepresented to Antony Mandizvidza that he was an Administrator at Paramount Teachers' College before asking for US$566 and R3 700 to help him get a place at the same institution. The court heard that the accused used the money he got from the complaints amounting to US$11 464 and R3 700 to buy two cars and a residential stand. A report was made to the police leading to Mudawarima's arrest.


Source - sundyanews

