Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo's book to expose ZEC

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 hrs ago | Views
Exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo  has finished writing a book which details how the 2018 presidential election was systematically rigged by state institutions for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The book which is entitled Excelgate details the use by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) of Excel — a spreadsheet programme included in the Microsoft Office suite of applications — instead of a Server, a computer that provides information to associated network of processors, to capture election data.

The Zimbabwe Independent said book the explains problems associated with Excel, efficient at protecting formulas and text from accidental corruption, but weak on security-related issues to keep sensitive information and data encrypted.

"It says the manipulation was done through V.23Bs — not V.11 forms — as the presidential constituency returns that are referred to in Section 110(3)(d) of the Electoral Act." ZimInd said of the book.

Professor Moyo said the book will be out in bookstores soon.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bosso stumble

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chivayo meets Malawi president Mutharika

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

Zanu-PF to fight MDC protests

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

5 dead, 44 injured as SA-bound bus overturns

3 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Dirty things happen at Mnangagwa's State House

3 hrs ago | 2577 Views

Cassava announces free remittances to Zimbabwe via Sasai App

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

The curse of education?

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Rights violations draw Zimbabwe back

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe opposition of staging-managing abductions and torture

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni reveals poisoning fears

3 hrs ago | 563 Views

Ex-NetOne boss faces probe

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Chiwenga still hospitalised

3 hrs ago | 634 Views

Coltart, unionists set free

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Army brutality land Muchinguri in trouble

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Man jailed for assaulting wife over sex

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mamombe bemoans violent politics

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Currency changes choke banks

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Huge drop in US investments in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

No quick solutions to electricity, fuel shortages: Coltart

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

ZESA adds 160mw to national grid

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa urged to put price control measures: ZIMTA

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Tension grows as government clamps down on dissent

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Phumuzile Phiri geared to grab Mangwe constituency from ZANU PF

9 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Rare solidarity for jailed Chief Ndiweni

10 hrs ago | 4995 Views

Pastor defrauds congregants

12 hrs ago | 2867 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

12 hrs ago | 4026 Views

The science of winning by-elections

12 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

12 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

12 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

12 hrs ago | 2020 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

12 hrs ago | 731 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

12 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

12 hrs ago | 385 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

12 hrs ago | 565 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

12 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

13 hrs ago | 331 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

13 hrs ago | 349 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

13 hrs ago | 848 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

13 hrs ago | 1207 Views

How to think in Dark Times

13 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

13 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

13 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

13 hrs ago | 3253 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

13 hrs ago | 252 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 987 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

13 hrs ago | 191 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 518 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days