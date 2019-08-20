Jonathan Moyo's book to expose ZEC

News / National

EXCELGATE: How Zimbabwe's 2018 presidential election was stolen

By Jonathan N. Moyo, published by Sapes Book, Harare, 2019



Exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo has finished writing a book which details how the 2018 presidential election was systematically rigged by state institutions for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.The book which is entitled Excelgate details the use by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) of Excel — a spreadsheet programme included in the Microsoft Office suite of applications — instead of a Server, a computer that provides information to associated network of processors, to capture election data.The Zimbabwe Independent said book the explains problems associated with Excel, efficient at protecting formulas and text from accidental corruption, but weak on security-related issues to keep sensitive information and data encrypted."It says the manipulation was done through V.23Bs — not V.11 forms — as the presidential constituency returns that are referred to in Section 110(3)(d) of the Electoral Act." ZimInd said of the book.Professor Moyo said the book will be out in bookstores soon.