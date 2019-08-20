Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tension grows as government clamps down on dissent

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Teargas and truncheons returned to Zimbabwe's cities in recent days, as protesters took to the streets to express their discontent at the deteriorating economy.

Protests began on August 16 in Harare, where crowds were dispersed by baton-wielding police. Scores were arrested and up to a dozen were injured.

Zimbabwe faces its worst cash crunch in a decade, and some fear the threat of more anti-government protests risks pushing the country to the brink of a protracted political crisis.

Rattled by Harare's protests and flashes of violence over the weekend, Bulawayo police chief Superintendent Elizabeth Phiri issued a prohibition on demonstrations and warned all attempts to demonstrate would be seen as a "breach of peace".

The presence of armed police across the industrial city stopped a protest planned for Monday, when some in Bulawayo had hoped to voice their frustration at the spiralling cost of living.

For Zororo Mushekwa, a 51-year-old market vendor in Bulawayo, the unaffordability of life is a reason for demonstrations to go on, despite a court ban.

"We are suffering," he said.

"Nowadays I don't earn much from selling at the market, the money I get can't even afford me to buy daily basics like bread.

"So people must go [to] the streets to show the government that we are not happy and they need to fix the situation. I really can't cope much more."

In Harare, Godfrey Kamba (57), a disabled farmer who was beaten by police on Friday, said he was prepared to continue protesting because he feels he's living in a do-or-die situation.

"The police beat me with a baton stick on my arms, my legs and my stomach. I'm struggling to walk, but I have to protest because I'm suffering," he said.

"In my house, my family has so little to eat, so it's better for me to continue going when others are protesting and die there if I have to."

Month-on-month inflation has steadily increased since the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa introduced a series of austerity measures in late 2018. At the end of last year, inflation was recorded at 42% per year. It soared to 175% in June, the most recent figure made public by the government.

About a third of Zimbabwe's 16 million people need humanitarian food aid due to drought and the worsening economic crisis, according to the United Nations.

The devaluing of the currency, long-term water rationing and 18-hour electricity cuts have all led to various calls by activists and opposition figures to take to the streets.

Back in January, trade union leader Peter Mutasa, together with activist pastor Evan Mawarire, called for a nationwide work "stay-away" to protest a 150% fuel price hike.

People turned out for the demonstration, but the situation quickly deteriorated as security forces responded with teargas and crowds looted and burned shops in anger at that response.

Demonstrations went on for days amid an Internet shutdown by the government.

According to the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, at least 17 were killed in the January fuel protests and more than 70 people reported gunshot injuries, allegedly at the hands of security forces.

Since Mnangagwa became president in November 2017, seizing power from his mentor, the longtime dictator Robert Mugabe, up to 24 people have been killed in confrontations between the security forces and the public.

Violence against political opponents of the ruling Zanu-PF party was a hallmark of Mugabe's 37 years of authoritarian rule.

In 2008, close to 200 supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change were killed in the midst of a hotly contested presidential run-off election.

A decade later, Mnangagwa ran against a younger, popular rival, Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the MDC.

He narrowly won a disputed election, which was followed by a deadly military crackdown on street protests.

The July 2018 poll was expected to give Mugabe's successor political legitimacy and international credibility, but the continued use of force and the deteriorating economy have fostered public anger.

"We urge the government to find ways to continuously engage with the population about their legitimate grievances on the economic situation, and to stop cracking down on peaceful protesters," said Rupert Colville, the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, after the August 16 crackdwon.

The US embassy in Zimbabwe expressed "deep concern" over the alleged assault, abduction and torture of several opposition activists in the lead-up to this month's protests.

In March, the US extended targeted sanctions on officials and entities connected with Zanu-PF.

Dewa Mavhinga, the Southern Africa director of Human Rights Watch, described the government›s crackdown strategy as akin to "putting a lid on a boiling pot."

"Zimbabwe stands on the edge of a major political crisis, because use of police violence will not make the problems go away and people will continue to find ways to assert their constitutional rights and to show displeasure with the authorities," he said

However, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage minister Cain Mathema insists the government's approach was the best way to deal with civil discontent.

"No one is above the law, especially when it comes to the maintenance of law and order in the country," he said.

"Those activists who decided to be confrontational and openly disregard police orders will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

Nkululeko Sibanda, an MDC spokesperson, told NPR the opposition party will re-strategise if the government continued to block its scheduled protests.

"We have a multi-pronged strategy, which includes, among other things, organizing defiance rallies in which we demand that the laws of the country be aligned to the constitution and that the constitution be implemented," he said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bosso stumble

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chivayo meets Malawi president Mutharika

2 hrs ago | 630 Views

Zanu-PF to fight MDC protests

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

5 dead, 44 injured as SA-bound bus overturns

3 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Dirty things happen at Mnangagwa's State House

3 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Cassava announces free remittances to Zimbabwe via Sasai App

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

The curse of education?

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Rights violations draw Zimbabwe back

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe opposition of staging-managing abductions and torture

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni reveals poisoning fears

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

Ex-NetOne boss faces probe

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chiwenga still hospitalised

3 hrs ago | 622 Views

Coltart, unionists set free

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Army brutality land Muchinguri in trouble

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Man jailed for assaulting wife over sex

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mamombe bemoans violent politics

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Currency changes choke banks

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Huge drop in US investments in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

No quick solutions to electricity, fuel shortages: Coltart

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

ZESA adds 160mw to national grid

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa urged to put price control measures: ZIMTA

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Jonathan Moyo's book to expose ZEC

5 hrs ago | 2339 Views

Phumuzile Phiri geared to grab Mangwe constituency from ZANU PF

9 hrs ago | 3178 Views

Rare solidarity for jailed Chief Ndiweni

10 hrs ago | 4987 Views

Pastor defrauds congregants

12 hrs ago | 2867 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

12 hrs ago | 4024 Views

The science of winning by-elections

12 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

12 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

12 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

12 hrs ago | 2013 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

12 hrs ago | 731 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

12 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

12 hrs ago | 385 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

12 hrs ago | 565 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

12 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

12 hrs ago | 331 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

12 hrs ago | 349 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

13 hrs ago | 846 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

13 hrs ago | 1202 Views

How to think in Dark Times

13 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

13 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

13 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

13 hrs ago | 3228 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

13 hrs ago | 252 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

13 hrs ago | 191 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 518 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days