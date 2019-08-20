Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa urged to put price control measures: ZIMTA

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Civil servants have pleaded with Government to set a control framework that safeguards the value of salaries following the latest adjustments.

Government has tabled a 76 percent salary adjustment for civil servants after the latest negotiations with workers representatives which will see the lowest paid worker in the public service earning $1023 per month.

Some civil servants who spoke to ZBC News thanked Government for improving their conditions of service concerns but raised concerns over the tendency by retailers to hike prices afterwards.

The President of the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA),Mr Richard Gundani insist that Government pegs salaries of their members to the interbank rate.

"Our position is that salaries should be matched by a rate of ten which is the current interbank market because all prices have gone up by that factor. We acknowledge Government's offer but still require them to match our proposal of $4750 per month," said Mr Gundani.

Apart from the various monetary incentives to cushion the civil servants, Government introduced non-monetary incentives such as affordable medical aid and pension schemes and housing facilities

Source - zbc

