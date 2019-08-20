Man jailed for assaulting wife over sex

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Shamva man who severely assaulted his wife after she refused to indulge in sex with him because she was not feeling well has been jailed by a Bindura magistrate.Emmanuel Chihuta (56), of Rather dale farm, Shamva, will spend three months behind bars after the magistrate Maria Msika conditionally suspended six months of the nine-month sentence.Prosecutor Tariro Janhi said on August 17 at around 10pm, the man had a misunderstanding with his wife Plaxedes Makiti over conjugal rights. The wife refused to sleep with him that night because of back pain.Chihuta flew into a rage accusing his wife of being a prostitute before assaulting her with a stick, punching, clapping and kicking her several times all over the body.Makiti sustained a swollen face and back due to the assault.