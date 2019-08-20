Coltart, unionists set free

News / National

by Staff reporter

Human rights lawyer Doug Coltart and eight unionists arrested in Harare on Friday for protesting against low salaries paid to teachers were released on bail yesterday.Coltart and leaders of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe, including its president Obert Masaraure, were granted $50 bail each.The lawyer was assaulted by police officers during the arrest after he filmed the violent crackdown.His arrest drew widespread condemnation as the police were accusing of being heavy-handed.