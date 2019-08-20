5 dead, 44 injured as SA-bound bus overturns

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five people have died and 44 injured in an accident that involves an African Link coach that was Beitbridge bound last night.Mwenezi District Administrator Ms Rosemary Chingwe confirmed the accident.The police have urged public transport drivers to exercise extreme caution when on the roads.Zimbabwe National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told ZBC News that the accident involving an African Link coach occurred after the driver failed to negotiate a curve resulting in the bus overturning and landing on its roof.He said reports indicate that the driver was speeding.The accident happened on the 129 km peg of the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway . The police said 44 people were injured and some were rushed to Neshuro district hospital while others were transferred to Masvingo general hospital.The names of the deceased are yet to be released as their next of keen are yet to be informed .