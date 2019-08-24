Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF to fight MDC protests

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF youth league has threatened to block the demonstrations planned by the opposition MDC party to protest government's poor handling of the economy which it claims has left the majority of people in the country poor.

The southern Africa country is in the throes of its worst economic crisis since 2009, with rolling power cuts of up to 18 hours daily threatening industry and mines, while shortages of cash, fuel, bread and medicines have become chronic.

The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC on Tuesday this week filed a notice with the police to demonstrate against rising unemployment, corruption and a deteriorating economy, but the response by Zany-PF sets the stage for possible clashes between the country's dominant political foes.

Zanu-PF youth league boss Pupurai Togarepi said by announcing the protest date, battle lines between his party and the MDC had been drawn in the sand.

"Any thuggery will be confronted with equal measure," Togarepi warned.

"If they decide to be funny as they did in previous so called demonstrations, there won't be anything called MDCA from that day. We are not going to sit back
and watch them tear the Constitution of our country with impunity."

At least 17 people were killed and 200 sustained gunshot wounds after security forces crushed protests over a 150% fuel price increase in January this year. Cumulatively, the cost of fuel has risen by over 500% this year alone following a 26% rise early this week, although the commodity remains scarce.

Zanu-PF youths, soldiers and police officers were all implicated in the violence.

Togarepi added: "If they have set a date then the battle lines have been drawn. I hope they don't cross the Rubicon line."

Asked if he was not inciting violence by his choice of words, particularly when the Constitution provides for peaceful demonstrations, Togarepi accused the MDC of planning to subvert a constitutionally-elected government.

Charging that the opposition party had failed the test for peaceful protests in the past, he said: "They are threatening to remove a constitutionally-elected government. I am reacting to a threat from the MDC-A to remove a government through illegal means."

"They abused the freedom to demonstrate, destroyed police stations and people's properties etc. We cannot stand akimbo while terror mongers are threatening anarchy. While the Constitution gives the right to demonstrate, it also gives the right for self-defence.

"We will defend our Zimbabwe, our democracy and our people. We will respond decisively if we are provoked. To defend our democracy is a right too. The right to demonstrate is not an absolute right; unfortunately MDC Alliance has failed the test in past demonstrations."

However, quizzed on how they intend to carry out their plans since they are not the law enforcers, Togarepi ominously retorted: "A touch is a move."

The opposition has in the past accused Zanu-PF activists of fomenting anarchy and inciting violence during their demonstrations. Some have accused Zanu-PF of targeting and attacking known opposition activists during the protests.

In January, both police and soldiers were accused of gross human rights violations when they indiscriminately beat up citizens following the protest over the rising cost of living.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bosso stumble

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Chivayo meets Malawi president Mutharika

3 hrs ago | 723 Views

5 dead, 44 injured as SA-bound bus overturns

3 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Dirty things happen at Mnangagwa's State House

3 hrs ago | 2761 Views

Cassava announces free remittances to Zimbabwe via Sasai App

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

The curse of education?

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Rights violations draw Zimbabwe back

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe opposition of staging-managing abductions and torture

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni reveals poisoning fears

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

Ex-NetOne boss faces probe

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chiwenga still hospitalised

3 hrs ago | 679 Views

Coltart, unionists set free

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Army brutality land Muchinguri in trouble

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Man jailed for assaulting wife over sex

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mamombe bemoans violent politics

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Currency changes choke banks

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Huge drop in US investments in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

No quick solutions to electricity, fuel shortages: Coltart

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZESA adds 160mw to national grid

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa urged to put price control measures: ZIMTA

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Tension grows as government clamps down on dissent

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Jonathan Moyo's book to expose ZEC

6 hrs ago | 2371 Views

Phumuzile Phiri geared to grab Mangwe constituency from ZANU PF

9 hrs ago | 3254 Views

Rare solidarity for jailed Chief Ndiweni

10 hrs ago | 5022 Views

Pastor defrauds congregants

12 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

12 hrs ago | 4032 Views

The science of winning by-elections

12 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

12 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

12 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

12 hrs ago | 2036 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

12 hrs ago | 734 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

12 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

12 hrs ago | 385 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

12 hrs ago | 568 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

13 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

13 hrs ago | 333 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

13 hrs ago | 353 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

13 hrs ago | 861 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

13 hrs ago | 1213 Views

How to think in Dark Times

13 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

13 hrs ago | 256 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

13 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

13 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

13 hrs ago | 3314 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

13 hrs ago | 252 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

13 hrs ago | 191 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 519 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days