Bosso stumble

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders registered their second straight defeat after losing 1-0 to Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso dominated proceedings throughout the game, but a 21st-minute goal from Jerry Chipangura spelt a bad day for the Bulawayo giants.

Prince Dube, MacClive Phiri, Peter Muduhwa and Brian Banda all created good chances but failed to hit the target.

Banda had the best opportunity falling on his way in the 17th minute but could not beat the keeper in a 1-v-1 situation.

Muduhwa also came close in the second but his strike hit the woodwork.

In Harare, Dynamos dropped points at home after a 1-1 stalemate with Chicken Inn at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys surrendered a first-half lead to record their second successive draw.

The visitors dominated possession in the opening minutes of the game with Innocent Muchaneka and Valentine Kadonzvo in the thick of things.

Dembare only came alive when they made their first meaningful attempt through Evans Katema whose flick was cleared off the line by Passmore Bernard. Ngandu Mangala followed up five minutes later with an effort which hit the side net.

The breakthrough only came just after the half-hour when Nigel Katawa headed home Tinotenda Muringani's corner-kick.

The Gamecocks tried to make a quick response through Muchaneka, but his strike was superbly denied by Simba Chinani.

The keeper made another telling save on the stroke of half-time, parrying away a second Muchaneka attempt.

The second period had little chances created in the early moments, and the first real opportunity came on minute 72 when Simba Nhivi failed to mop in a spill by goalkeeper Pride Zendera.

Kadonzvo secured an equaliser for Chicken Inn with ten minutes left on the clock, handing his team a precious away point.

Results:
Dynamos 1-1 Chicken Inn
Highlanders 0-1 Harare City

Source - soccer24

