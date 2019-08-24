Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare-Chirundu highway project begins

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, in conjunction with Dai Nippon Construction, would like to notify the Motoring Public of Road Works along the Harare-Chirundu Road.

Location of Works The Construction Zone is 6.5km long, from km306.5 to km313 (Marongora to Hellsgate Section).

Nature of Works The Road Works involves rehabilitation and widening of this road section, punctuated with occasional blasting. Half-width construction method will be used, leading to partial road closure.

Duration of Works 27 August 2019 to 31 December 2020.

Advice and Caution Motorists are advised to slow down and exercise due care and attention while observing all Construction Signs and Flagmen Signals for their safety and convenience. On certain sections of the Construction Zone, only one lane shall be used and motorists are required to be patient and wait their turn.

The Motoring Public is also advised to plan journeys along this route accordingly.

Source - Byo24News

