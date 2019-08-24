New fuel prices for different cities announced

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has announced new fuel prices for week starting Monday 26 August 2019.In Harare diesel will be selling at $10.32 and blend at $10.01, Bulawayo prices are at $10.69 for diesel and $10.39 for blend and Hwange its $10.82 for diesel with blend going for $10.52.ZERA said the difference in prices takes into account the transport costs.Find the full prices below: