Cain Mathema and Police Boss challenged over abductions

by Mandla Ndlovu
Political activist Mlungisi Dube has challenged the Minister of Home Affairs Cin Ndabazekhaya Ginyilitshe Mathema and Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga to speak out on the recent wave of abductions allegedly targeted at MDC officials and civic society activist.

The former student leader said, "Why is the minister of home affairs or the police commissioner general mum over reports of abductions and torture of opposition activists, lawyers, journalists, comedians etc. A competent and independent police force should be committed to protecting the lives of all citizens."

Journalist Zenzele Ndebele posted on Twitter that , "A government that is still denying it killed more than 20 000 citizens in a genocide will not admit to abducting people."

The Zimbabwean government is on record saying that the alleged abductions are stage managed by the opposition to create a narrative that frustrates the efforts of Harare to re-engage with foreign capitals.

The latest victim of abductions was comedian Gonyeti of Bustop TV.



Source - Byo24News

