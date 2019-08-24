Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sasai, Ecocash bureau de change to marry

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Sasai App, a product of Cassava International and the first of its kind in Africa with several integrations and via three main functions of pay, chat and explore has integrated the newly launched Ecocash bureau de change to improve on remittances.

The integration will see remittance charges being slashed from what used to be 15 percent to zero percentage with effect from September 1, 2019.

The free charge on remittances will run for a period of 30 days after which it will be a mere 2,5 percent. The service will be available for the UK remit corridor and the South African remit corridor with plans underway to incorporate other global remittance players.

"Our strategy is to identify partners in different markets, especially localised partners who understand the local story and ensure that they provide relevant propositions to the users on the platform. You will find out that with Explore, soon to come, you will be able to play games, stream music and conduct remittances.

"Specific to why we are here today, you will notice that with Sasai's pay feature, you will be able to select remittances as from September 1. The first remittance available will be Cassava remit for the UK corridor and Ecocash remit for the South Africa corridor.

"These will be available on September 1. If you move to the Explore function, you will be able to get the two corridors.

"Strategically, we are planning to ensure that in line with our partnership motive we will add all the available global remittances players on the platform so that our clients have a wide choice and the exploration is unlimited," said Cassava Smartech chief executive officer Mr Eddie Chibi while addressing a press conference on Friday.

Remittances are crucial to the Zimbabwean economy and social fabric as statistics show they account for about $1 billion annually.

Introduction of the Sasai App was informed by the need to create value added services for customers who have most of their time on the social media, hence the three functions of pay, chat and explore, said Mr Chibi.

"Sasai was birthed through identifying that most of us now spent a lot of time and attention on the phone which is mainly on the social media and I think that it was important to introduce payments which are integrated in the space where we socialise.

"What we have done is to say, let us make sure that there is more value added services for our customers including one of the key propositions that brought us here, that is the remittances element," he added.

The company plans to make the Sasai App remittance service available globally in partnership with mobile operators and local banks. It has been behind the scenes to sign up partnerships and integrating them to the Sasai App.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UN looks into Zimbabwe rights abuses

43 mins ago | 178 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League in door-to-door campaign

43 mins ago | 74 Views

'Glen View South litmus test for Mnangagwa'

49 mins ago | 131 Views

Mutare probes MDC, Zanu-PF councillors over stands

49 mins ago | 41 Views

Glen View new battlefield for Chamisa, Mnangagwa

50 mins ago | 100 Views

Municipalities revenue collection bid dealt blow

50 mins ago | 79 Views

MDC calls for regional intervention

51 mins ago | 114 Views

BCC to disconnect defaulters

51 mins ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF MP threatens Silobela miner

51 mins ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe lithium mine secures power supply

52 mins ago | 39 Views

'ZCTU will protest until Mnangagwa listens'

52 mins ago | 160 Views

Pair steals US$2 300 from cars

53 mins ago | 101 Views

Government commissions US$5m Zimsec printing press

53 mins ago | 46 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks against truck drivers in South Africa

53 mins ago | 266 Views

Man stones elderly beerhall patron

54 mins ago | 57 Views

NGO dismisses Zimbabwe abduction claims

58 mins ago | 411 Views

Matabeleland North teachers' college set up in Hwange

60 mins ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe eyes more power imports from Mozambique

60 mins ago | 90 Views

Mangudya's Treasury Bills get massive investor thumbs up

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Dynamos, Chicken Inn in stalemate

1 hr ago | 70 Views

US comedian Steve Harvey in Victoria Falls?

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Protests warning for MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 377 Views

Govt reviews 60 IPP licences

1 hr ago | 50 Views

'Sanctions stifle Zimbabwe reforms'

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Food relief for urban poor

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Cain Mathema and Police Boss challenged over abductions

1 hr ago | 249 Views

New fuel prices for different cities announced

2 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Patrick Zhuwao reveals how Mnangagwa captured the judiciary

2 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway project begins

9 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Police State

9 hrs ago | 1167 Views

So what did the people's president bring us the povo from Russia and China?

9 hrs ago | 1236 Views

'Zimbabwe needs international help' says Japan - above all, help to end cancerous bad governance

9 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Democracy and philanthropism in governance and five of Africa's most rare men in politics

9 hrs ago | 499 Views

Little change one year on from Mnangagwa's inauguration

10 hrs ago | 157 Views

Bosso stumble

13 hrs ago | 669 Views

Chivayo meets Malawi president Mutharika

13 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Zanu-PF to fight MDC protests

13 hrs ago | 1262 Views

5 dead, 44 injured as SA-bound bus overturns

13 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Dirty things happen at Mnangagwa's State House

13 hrs ago | 7841 Views

Cassava announces free remittances to Zimbabwe via Sasai App

13 hrs ago | 1104 Views

The curse of education?

13 hrs ago | 581 Views

Rights violations draw Zimbabwe back

13 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe opposition of staging-managing abductions and torture

13 hrs ago | 397 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni reveals poisoning fears

13 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Ex-NetOne boss faces probe

13 hrs ago | 431 Views

Chiwenga still hospitalised

13 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Coltart, unionists set free

13 hrs ago | 253 Views

Army brutality land Muchinguri in trouble

13 hrs ago | 673 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days