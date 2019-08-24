Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt reviews 60 IPP licences

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has ordered the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) to review licences of 59 independent power producers after they failed to commence operations within a reasonable period.

At least 77 licences were issued by Zera between 2010 and July this year, but only 18 independent power producers had committed to invest in renewable solar energy.

Speaking on the sidelines of a renewable energy conference in Harare last week, Minister of Energy and Power Development Advocate Fortune Chasi said those who held licences for speculative purposes in the hope of seeking investors will now "face the music".

"Zera is in the process of reviewing those licences and we will be able to give you information regarding each application and what is happening to it," he said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UN looks into Zimbabwe rights abuses

43 mins ago | 178 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League in door-to-door campaign

43 mins ago | 74 Views

'Glen View South litmus test for Mnangagwa'

49 mins ago | 131 Views

Mutare probes MDC, Zanu-PF councillors over stands

49 mins ago | 41 Views

Glen View new battlefield for Chamisa, Mnangagwa

50 mins ago | 100 Views

Municipalities revenue collection bid dealt blow

50 mins ago | 79 Views

MDC calls for regional intervention

51 mins ago | 114 Views

BCC to disconnect defaulters

51 mins ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF MP threatens Silobela miner

51 mins ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe lithium mine secures power supply

52 mins ago | 39 Views

'ZCTU will protest until Mnangagwa listens'

52 mins ago | 160 Views

Pair steals US$2 300 from cars

53 mins ago | 101 Views

Government commissions US$5m Zimsec printing press

53 mins ago | 46 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks against truck drivers in South Africa

53 mins ago | 266 Views

Man stones elderly beerhall patron

54 mins ago | 57 Views

NGO dismisses Zimbabwe abduction claims

58 mins ago | 411 Views

Matabeleland North teachers' college set up in Hwange

60 mins ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe eyes more power imports from Mozambique

60 mins ago | 90 Views

Mangudya's Treasury Bills get massive investor thumbs up

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Dynamos, Chicken Inn in stalemate

1 hr ago | 70 Views

US comedian Steve Harvey in Victoria Falls?

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Protests warning for MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 377 Views

Sasai, Ecocash bureau de change to marry

1 hr ago | 104 Views

'Sanctions stifle Zimbabwe reforms'

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Food relief for urban poor

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Cain Mathema and Police Boss challenged over abductions

1 hr ago | 249 Views

New fuel prices for different cities announced

2 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Patrick Zhuwao reveals how Mnangagwa captured the judiciary

2 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway project begins

9 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Police State

9 hrs ago | 1167 Views

So what did the people's president bring us the povo from Russia and China?

9 hrs ago | 1236 Views

'Zimbabwe needs international help' says Japan - above all, help to end cancerous bad governance

9 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Democracy and philanthropism in governance and five of Africa's most rare men in politics

9 hrs ago | 499 Views

Little change one year on from Mnangagwa's inauguration

10 hrs ago | 157 Views

Bosso stumble

13 hrs ago | 669 Views

Chivayo meets Malawi president Mutharika

13 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Zanu-PF to fight MDC protests

13 hrs ago | 1262 Views

5 dead, 44 injured as SA-bound bus overturns

13 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Dirty things happen at Mnangagwa's State House

13 hrs ago | 7841 Views

Cassava announces free remittances to Zimbabwe via Sasai App

13 hrs ago | 1104 Views

The curse of education?

13 hrs ago | 581 Views

Rights violations draw Zimbabwe back

13 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe opposition of staging-managing abductions and torture

13 hrs ago | 397 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni reveals poisoning fears

13 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Ex-NetOne boss faces probe

13 hrs ago | 431 Views

Chiwenga still hospitalised

13 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Coltart, unionists set free

13 hrs ago | 253 Views

Army brutality land Muchinguri in trouble

13 hrs ago | 673 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days