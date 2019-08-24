Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US comedian Steve Harvey in Victoria Falls?

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
RENOWNED American comedian and television host Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie sneaked into Victoria Falls unnoticed where they toured the Rainforest yesterday.

A video posted on micro blogging site, Twitter in Harvey's name @IAMSteveHarvey and labelled Victoria Falls Zimbabwe, supposedly shot within the Rainforest at the Devil's Cataract with the background of the rainbow and main waterfall, was trending yesterday afternoon. It was posted just after 2PM.

However, the 24 seconds video only showed the waterfall near David Livingstone's statue with no image of the actor and radio personality and in the background were only inaudible voices.

Tour operators and tourism executives yesterday could not tell when Harvey toured the resort town as there was no report of anyone who saw the couple visit the country.

On the other hand, Facebook was awash with pictures of the TV show host posing for pictures with his wife Marjorie at the Okavango Delta in Botswana's Chobe National Park on Saturday.

One of the pictures showed the couple watching the sunset while the others showed them enjoying nature, viewing wildlife.

Tourism executive Mr Clement Mukwasi yesterday said it's possible that Harvey could have been in the country.

"No one has information as yet but it's possible that he may have visited," he said. Some, however, said by posting the Victoria Falls picture, Harvey could be announcing his intention to visit.

"What beats imagination is the fact that there are no pictures accompanying the video like they did in Botswana where there are pictures of the couple. It could be he just posted because he intends to proceed to Victoria Falls from Botswana where pictures clearly show that he is there. Honestly, could they sneak into the country and have no one noticing their presence?" asked another tourism executive who chose to remain anonymous.

Born in 1957, Harvey hosts the Steve Harvey Morning Show, the Steve Talk Show, Family Feud, Little Big Shots, Forever Young, Steve Harvey Funderdome, Showtime at the Apollo and the Miss Universe pageant.

He authored Act Like A Lady and Think Like A Man published in 2009 as well as Straight Talk, No Chaser: How to Find and Keep a Man.

Harvey is a six-time Daytime Emmy award winner, two-time Marconi Award winner and 14-time NAACP Image Award winner.

Source - chronicle

