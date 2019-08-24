Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matabeleland North teachers' college set up in Hwange

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A SATELLITE teachers' college established by Government in Hwange, Matabeleland North province is now operational with the initial enrolment standing at 150 students.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira said 65 percent of the students enrolled at the satellite teachers' college are from the province.  

"The chiefs have been talking about having a college in Matabeleland North. If you look at our country you'll realise that every province in Zimbabwe has at least one tertiary institution, a teachers' college or a polytechnic, except for Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West.

"So we've started with Matabeleland North. United College of Education (UCE) has set up a satellite college in Hwange. The satellite college is already operational with 150 students who are already studying and 65 percent of them are from Matabeleland North," said Prof Tagwira in an interview after the Hillside Teachers' College graduation last Friday.  

He said plans are underway to transform the institution into a fully-fledged a teachers' college and a polytechnic at the same time.

"The chiefs are happy about this development and we're also happy because it's going to make an impact in the province. Going forward and in our next year's budget we'll cater for the construction of a fully-fledged college.

"Whether it will remain in Hwange or it will be moved to Lupane is a decision that will be taken at an appropriate time," said Prof Tagwira.

 "All these colleges are State institutions. The fact that we put them in a province is to simply enhance development of that particular province but we want our students to go to any of these tertiary institutions.  

"We want to see students from Matabeleland going to Mutare Polytechnic. It's important because it enhances diversity and cohesion within the nation. It's important that we see ourselves as a nation and being there for everyone."  

Chiefs in Matabeleland North have been calling on Government to set up a teachers' college in the province, saying this will help develop the province.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UN looks into Zimbabwe rights abuses

46 mins ago | 206 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League in door-to-door campaign

47 mins ago | 82 Views

'Glen View South litmus test for Mnangagwa'

52 mins ago | 141 Views

Mutare probes MDC, Zanu-PF councillors over stands

53 mins ago | 49 Views

Glen View new battlefield for Chamisa, Mnangagwa

53 mins ago | 109 Views

Municipalities revenue collection bid dealt blow

54 mins ago | 86 Views

MDC calls for regional intervention

54 mins ago | 129 Views

BCC to disconnect defaulters

54 mins ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF MP threatens Silobela miner

55 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe lithium mine secures power supply

56 mins ago | 43 Views

'ZCTU will protest until Mnangagwa listens'

56 mins ago | 170 Views

Pair steals US$2 300 from cars

57 mins ago | 113 Views

Government commissions US$5m Zimsec printing press

57 mins ago | 49 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks against truck drivers in South Africa

57 mins ago | 290 Views

Man stones elderly beerhall patron

57 mins ago | 62 Views

NGO dismisses Zimbabwe abduction claims

1 hr ago | 438 Views

Zimbabwe eyes more power imports from Mozambique

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Mangudya's Treasury Bills get massive investor thumbs up

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Dynamos, Chicken Inn in stalemate

1 hr ago | 73 Views

US comedian Steve Harvey in Victoria Falls?

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Protests warning for MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 405 Views

Govt reviews 60 IPP licences

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Sasai, Ecocash bureau de change to marry

1 hr ago | 107 Views

'Sanctions stifle Zimbabwe reforms'

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Food relief for urban poor

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Cain Mathema and Police Boss challenged over abductions

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

New fuel prices for different cities announced

2 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Patrick Zhuwao reveals how Mnangagwa captured the judiciary

2 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway project begins

9 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Police State

9 hrs ago | 1171 Views

So what did the people's president bring us the povo from Russia and China?

9 hrs ago | 1236 Views

'Zimbabwe needs international help' says Japan - above all, help to end cancerous bad governance

9 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Democracy and philanthropism in governance and five of Africa's most rare men in politics

9 hrs ago | 503 Views

Little change one year on from Mnangagwa's inauguration

10 hrs ago | 158 Views

Bosso stumble

13 hrs ago | 670 Views

Chivayo meets Malawi president Mutharika

13 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Zanu-PF to fight MDC protests

13 hrs ago | 1265 Views

5 dead, 44 injured as SA-bound bus overturns

13 hrs ago | 3610 Views

Dirty things happen at Mnangagwa's State House

13 hrs ago | 7888 Views

Cassava announces free remittances to Zimbabwe via Sasai App

13 hrs ago | 1108 Views

The curse of education?

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Rights violations draw Zimbabwe back

13 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe opposition of staging-managing abductions and torture

13 hrs ago | 400 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni reveals poisoning fears

13 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Ex-NetOne boss faces probe

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Chiwenga still hospitalised

13 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Coltart, unionists set free

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Army brutality land Muchinguri in trouble

13 hrs ago | 679 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days