Matabeleland North teachers' college set up in Hwange

A SATELLITE teachers' college established by Government in Hwange, Matabeleland North province is now operational with the initial enrolment standing at 150 students.Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira said 65 percent of the students enrolled at the satellite teachers' college are from the province."The chiefs have been talking about having a college in Matabeleland North. If you look at our country you'll realise that every province in Zimbabwe has at least one tertiary institution, a teachers' college or a polytechnic, except for Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West."So we've started with Matabeleland North. United College of Education (UCE) has set up a satellite college in Hwange. The satellite college is already operational with 150 students who are already studying and 65 percent of them are from Matabeleland North," said Prof Tagwira in an interview after the Hillside Teachers' College graduation last Friday.He said plans are underway to transform the institution into a fully-fledged a teachers' college and a polytechnic at the same time."The chiefs are happy about this development and we're also happy because it's going to make an impact in the province. Going forward and in our next year's budget we'll cater for the construction of a fully-fledged college."Whether it will remain in Hwange or it will be moved to Lupane is a decision that will be taken at an appropriate time," said Prof Tagwira."All these colleges are State institutions. The fact that we put them in a province is to simply enhance development of that particular province but we want our students to go to any of these tertiary institutions."We want to see students from Matabeleland going to Mutare Polytechnic. It's important because it enhances diversity and cohesion within the nation. It's important that we see ourselves as a nation and being there for everyone."Chiefs in Matabeleland North have been calling on Government to set up a teachers' college in the province, saying this will help develop the province.