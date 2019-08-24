Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NGO dismisses Zimbabwe abduction claims

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Co-Minister of State for National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration during the inclusive Government and founding member of the MDC, Mrs Sekai Holland, has said some reports of abduction of opposition and civil society members by alleged State security agents were false.  

Mrs Holland, who is National Peace Trust (NPT) board of trustees chairperson, said it was critical for diplomats in the country to first verify abduction claims before circulating messages on social media.

"The National Peace Trust notes with concern statements coming from some quarters of the diplomatic community, civil society and political players on the situation in Zimbabwe," said Mrs Holland in a statement yesterday.

"Some of these statements border on falsehoods, misinformation and outright malice and have the potential to further derail current fragile multiple peace building initiatives in Zimbabwe, a new and healthy feature which the NPT treasure, after the 52 years of Zimbabweans fear of one another and the painful silence our society has endured.  

"Zimbabweans need to take advantage of the new spirit ushered in by the 2nd Republic to call for peace and to open new spaces for conversations."

Yesterday, the US Embassy in Harare posted on twitter that it remains "concerned about more abductions, violence & intimidation in Zimbabwe . . ."

In response to the tweet, irate citizens slammed the US Embassy for fomenting chaos in the country.

Said Nicole Hondo; "We are equally concerned about the . . . sponsorship of terrorism and fake abductions in Zimbabwe, all aimed at regime change."

Another tweeter user, Simbarashe Shereni told the US not to meddle in local politics; "

Don't meddle in our politics. You don't tell us what to do. You stage-manage abductions to try and justify your stance against our beautiful nation.

"We are not that daft. Sadly, you have puppets here. But they will be defeated at all costs."

US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Brian Nichols and some officials reportedly visited MDC-Alliance deputy chairperson Mr Job Sikhala's Chitungwiza home on the eve of a violent demonstration that had been planned for August 16.

Last week, Ambassador Nichols reportedly flew to Washington after dodging reprimand by Government for his role in the MDC-Alliance's demonstrations.

Mrs Holland said the NPT - which mainstreams peace with justice, reconciliation and healing in inclusive grassroots sustainable development programmes focusing on children, women, youths, the marginalised and vulnerable - implored parties to refrain from circulating unverified information.

She said while the NPT had not investigated all cases of abduction, the incidents involving the abduction of two opposition activists in Mufakose had been "reported out of context".  

"The same has been with the situation involving the youth leader of a political party at the end of the final discussion programme hosted by the Zimbabwe Council of Churches and broadcast jointly by the Zimpapers Television Network and the Voice of America on July 31, 2019," said Mrs Holland.

"These two events have drawn unjustified widespread condemnation. Clearly, organisations involved in communicating these incidents have not bothered to investigate."  

Mrs Holland called on political parties to heed President Mnangagwa's repeated calls for peace and unity.  Women have become targets for attacks, especially those opposed to the MDC-Alliance's agenda.

Mrs Holland called on the diplomatic community to support the process of establishing the truth by recognising the "good spirit prevailing in the country and condemning all forms of violence in an impartial manner".

She called on political parties to support the dialogue process which was initiated by President Mnangagwa, to find a lasting solution to the challenges confronting the country.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UN looks into Zimbabwe rights abuses

46 mins ago | 204 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League in door-to-door campaign

47 mins ago | 82 Views

'Glen View South litmus test for Mnangagwa'

52 mins ago | 141 Views

Mutare probes MDC, Zanu-PF councillors over stands

53 mins ago | 49 Views

Glen View new battlefield for Chamisa, Mnangagwa

53 mins ago | 109 Views

Municipalities revenue collection bid dealt blow

54 mins ago | 86 Views

MDC calls for regional intervention

54 mins ago | 128 Views

BCC to disconnect defaulters

54 mins ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF MP threatens Silobela miner

55 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe lithium mine secures power supply

55 mins ago | 43 Views

'ZCTU will protest until Mnangagwa listens'

56 mins ago | 170 Views

Pair steals US$2 300 from cars

56 mins ago | 113 Views

Government commissions US$5m Zimsec printing press

57 mins ago | 49 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks against truck drivers in South Africa

57 mins ago | 290 Views

Man stones elderly beerhall patron

57 mins ago | 62 Views

Matabeleland North teachers' college set up in Hwange

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe eyes more power imports from Mozambique

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Mangudya's Treasury Bills get massive investor thumbs up

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Dynamos, Chicken Inn in stalemate

1 hr ago | 73 Views

US comedian Steve Harvey in Victoria Falls?

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Protests warning for MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 404 Views

Govt reviews 60 IPP licences

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Sasai, Ecocash bureau de change to marry

1 hr ago | 107 Views

'Sanctions stifle Zimbabwe reforms'

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Food relief for urban poor

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Cain Mathema and Police Boss challenged over abductions

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

New fuel prices for different cities announced

2 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Patrick Zhuwao reveals how Mnangagwa captured the judiciary

2 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway project begins

9 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Police State

9 hrs ago | 1171 Views

So what did the people's president bring us the povo from Russia and China?

9 hrs ago | 1236 Views

'Zimbabwe needs international help' says Japan - above all, help to end cancerous bad governance

9 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Democracy and philanthropism in governance and five of Africa's most rare men in politics

9 hrs ago | 503 Views

Little change one year on from Mnangagwa's inauguration

10 hrs ago | 158 Views

Bosso stumble

13 hrs ago | 670 Views

Chivayo meets Malawi president Mutharika

13 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Zanu-PF to fight MDC protests

13 hrs ago | 1265 Views

5 dead, 44 injured as SA-bound bus overturns

13 hrs ago | 3610 Views

Dirty things happen at Mnangagwa's State House

13 hrs ago | 7888 Views

Cassava announces free remittances to Zimbabwe via Sasai App

13 hrs ago | 1108 Views

The curse of education?

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Rights violations draw Zimbabwe back

13 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe opposition of staging-managing abductions and torture

13 hrs ago | 400 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni reveals poisoning fears

13 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Ex-NetOne boss faces probe

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Chiwenga still hospitalised

13 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Coltart, unionists set free

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Army brutality land Muchinguri in trouble

13 hrs ago | 679 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days