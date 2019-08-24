Latest News Editor's Choice


Man stones elderly beerhall patron

by Staff reporter
A 23-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly stoning an elderly man at Manwele Beer Garden in Mzilikazi suburb after he told him not to disrespect his elders.  

Mbongeni Bhebhe of Makokoba suburb who was in the company of several friends while coming from a soccer match at Barbourfields Stadium allegedly hit Mr Khumbulani Chulu (60) on the left side of his head and he started bleeding.

Bhebhe pleaded not guilty to an assault charge when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu.

The magistrate remanded him out of custody on free bail to September 30. Prosecuting, Mr Ephraim Manongore said on July 25 at around 7PM, Bhebhe and his friends went to Manwele Beer Garden where they found Mr Chulu seated in the company of other elderly patrons drinking beer.

"The gang suspected of being drunk started making noise hitting benches with knobkerries disturbing other customers.  

"Mr Chulu stood up and ordered them to leave the place as he said they were disrespecting elders who were also in the tavern," he said.

The gang left but came back afterwards. The accused person and his friends stood at the entrance and started throwing stones into the beer garden.

"One of the stones allegedly hit Mr Chulu on the left side of the head causing his left eye to bleed," said the prosecutor.

Mr Manongore said police were called to the scene and Bhebhe together with his friends were taken to Bulawayo Central Police Station.

The accused person was identified by Mr Chulu during an identification parade which was done at the police station leading to his arrest.

Source - chronicle

