Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Deadly xenophobic attacks against truck drivers in South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 secs ago | Views
Human Rights Watch has urged the South African government to take urgent measures to protect foreign national truck drivers from violence, intimidation, and harassment in the country's cycle of xenophobic violence.

The organisation has reported that people claiming to be South African truck drivers have thrown gasoline bombs at trucks and shot at, stoned, stabbed, and harassed foreign truck drivers to force them out of the trucking industry.

"South African authorities should urgently intervene to stop the unlawful, unprovoked, and violent attacks and harassment of foreign truck drivers and bring the perpetrators to justice," said Dewa Mavhinga, southern Africa director at Human Rights Watch. "Any problems in the trucking industry, including undocumented drivers, are for the relevant authorities to address, and there is no defense to groups committing such violent, horrific crimes."

Last week a post that circulated on social media urged South Africans to stop any foreign truck from moving within the country from the 2nd of September.

The circular said the protest will be staged over the unfair employment of foreigners by local companies and the ill treatment of drivers by employers.

South Africa has been boiling with xenophobic undertones in the recent weeks after foreigners clashed with police in the Johannesburg CBD resulting in a government crackdown on illegal foreigners.  




Source - Byo24News/ HRW

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government commissions US$5m Zimsec printing press

2 secs ago | 0 Views

Man stones elderly beerhall patron

25 secs ago | 0 Views

NGO dismisses Zimbabwe abduction claims

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Matabeleland North teachers' college set up in Hwange

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe eyes more power imports from Mozambique

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Mangudya's Treasury Bills get massive investor thumbs up

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Dynamos, Chicken Inn in stalemate

8 mins ago | 2 Views

US comedian Steve Harvey in Victoria Falls?

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Protests warning for MDC-Alliance

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Govt reviews 60 IPP licences

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Sasai, Ecocash bureau de change to marry

11 mins ago | 2 Views

'Sanctions stifle Zimbabwe reforms'

12 mins ago | 0 Views

Food relief for urban poor

12 mins ago | 1 Views

Cain Mathema and Police Boss challenged over abductions

34 mins ago | 101 Views

New fuel prices for different cities announced

57 mins ago | 560 Views

Patrick Zhuwao reveals how Mnangagwa captured the judiciary

1 hr ago | 802 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway project begins

8 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Police State

8 hrs ago | 1073 Views

So what did the people's president bring us the povo from Russia and China?

8 hrs ago | 1134 Views

'Zimbabwe needs international help' says Japan - above all, help to end cancerous bad governance

8 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Democracy and philanthropism in governance and five of Africa's most rare men in politics

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Little change one year on from Mnangagwa's inauguration

9 hrs ago | 141 Views

Bosso stumble

12 hrs ago | 627 Views

Chivayo meets Malawi president Mutharika

12 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Zanu-PF to fight MDC protests

12 hrs ago | 1203 Views

5 dead, 44 injured as SA-bound bus overturns

12 hrs ago | 3392 Views

Dirty things happen at Mnangagwa's State House

12 hrs ago | 6977 Views

Cassava announces free remittances to Zimbabwe via Sasai App

12 hrs ago | 1064 Views

The curse of education?

12 hrs ago | 554 Views

Rights violations draw Zimbabwe back

12 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe opposition of staging-managing abductions and torture

12 hrs ago | 371 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni reveals poisoning fears

12 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Ex-NetOne boss faces probe

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Chiwenga still hospitalised

12 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Coltart, unionists set free

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Army brutality land Muchinguri in trouble

12 hrs ago | 598 Views

Man jailed for assaulting wife over sex

12 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mamombe bemoans violent politics

12 hrs ago | 162 Views

Currency changes choke banks

12 hrs ago | 533 Views

Huge drop in US investments in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 158 Views

No quick solutions to electricity, fuel shortages: Coltart

12 hrs ago | 213 Views

ZESA adds 160mw to national grid

12 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mnangagwa urged to put price control measures: ZIMTA

12 hrs ago | 330 Views

Tension grows as government clamps down on dissent

12 hrs ago | 294 Views

Jonathan Moyo's book to expose ZEC

15 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Phumuzile Phiri geared to grab Mangwe constituency from ZANU PF

18 hrs ago | 4221 Views

Rare solidarity for jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 5577 Views

Pastor defrauds congregants

21 hrs ago | 2984 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days